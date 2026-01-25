Mick Foley Slams Minneapolis Shooting Of ICU Nurse As ‘Murder In Broad Daylight’

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Instagram to share an emotional reaction after video and eyewitness accounts emerged showing the fatal shooting of Minneapolis ICU nurse and veterans caregiver Alex Pretti by federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in the city. Pretti, a 37-year-old registered nurse at the VA Health Care System who had participated in protests, was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol personnel on January 24, 2026, prompting protests, outrage and heated debate over law enforcement tactics. Local officials have questioned federal claims about the confrontation and released bystander video showing Pretti filming agents before he was pepper-sprayed, wrestled to the ground and shot multiple times, intensifying scrutiny of the incident and calls for transparency.

Foley wrote on Instagram after watching footage from the scene:

“I just watched the video and it was devastating. This looks to me like murder in broad daylight, followed by character assassination from the highest levels of our government.

How is this happening in the United States of America in 2026? This must stop now.”