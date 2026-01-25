×
AEW Confirms Big Matches And Appearances For Stacked January 28 Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2026
AEW Confirms Big Matches And Appearances For Stacked January 28 Dynamite

AEW has confirmed a high profile singles match for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

During Saturday night’s AEW Collision, it was announced that Andrade will face Swerve Strickland on the January 28 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The match was set up by a backstage promo from Andrade, who made it clear that his sights are firmly set on the AEW World Championship. Andrade stated that if he wants to reach the top, he believes Swerve Strickland is the obstacle standing directly in his path.

With momentum and pride on the line, Andrade made it clear that this match is about more than just a win. It is about sending a message to the rest of the roster.

AEW also confirmed that reigning AEW World Champion MJF will appear live on the show, adding further intrigue to an already loaded episode.

Below is the updated advertised lineup for the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite.

MJF to appear live

Andrade vs Swerve Strickland

• AEW TNT Championship
Mark Briscoe vs El Clon

• AEW Women’s World Championship
Kris Statlander vs Thekla

• AEW Tag Team Championships
FTR vs Mark Davis and Jake Doyle

