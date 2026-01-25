Paul Wight Returns To AEW Collision Commentary Team For January 24 Episode

Paul Wight made his return to AEW television on the January 24 2026 episode of AEW Collision, joining the commentary desk for Saturday night’s broadcast.

Although the originally scheduled Collision event in Texas was canceled, the show was taped in Orlando Florida immediately after the January 21 episode of Dynamite. When the broadcast went to air, Wight took his place alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone to call the action.

Wight is familiar territory behind the desk. He previously served as a regular commentator on AEW Dark Elevation and has made occasional appearances on commentary over the years. His most recent call before this came during the Full Gear Tailgate Brawl, making this Collision outing his first non pay per view pre show commentary role since AEW Battle Of The Belts XI in July 2024.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has not wrestled in some time. His last in ring appearance for AEW came in November 2023, when he teamed with Kota Ibushi and The Golden Jets against Brian Cage and members of The Don Callis Family. While Wight has since undergone back surgery and remains away from active competition, reports suggest he is not yet ready to officially call it a career.