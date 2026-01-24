AEW Collision Results - January 24, 2026

Tonight’s show was originally scheduled to be another live Collision from the Arlington residency, but weather predictions in Texas put a stop to that so it ended up being filmed after Dynamite this past Wednesday. Judging by the card, it’s looking jam-packed with action, from Claudio Castagnoli defending the CMLL World title against Roderick Strong, Willow Nightingale defending the TBS title against Julia Hart, and Hangman taking on Shibata! We’ll also see ProtoShita in tag team action against Austin & Billy Gunn (no Juice?!) as well as the new number one contenders Doyle & Davis facing competition in new signees Alec Price & Jordan Oliver. And let’s not forget we’re getting Andrade vs Magnus tonight!

Location: Orlando, FL

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight

*We are live-to-tape from Orlando and we kick off this week’s episode with our opening contest between Hangman and Shibata. Tony Schiavone welcomes Paul Wight to the commentary desk.

Hangman Adam Page vs Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata and Page immediately come to blows as the bell rings, spilling to the outside as Page runs Shibata into the barricade and whips him off the announce table. Shibata is rolled back into the ring, comes right back with a boot to the face and now it’s his turn to send Hangman into the barricade. Shibata takes a chair and sits Page on it before taking a run up and going for the big boot but he misses and it’s Hangman that boots Shibata into the crowd. Back at ringside, Page hits another running boot against the barricade and brings Shibata back in the ring. Fallaway slam connects but Page runs into a boot in the corner. Shibata is sent to the apron where he counters Hangman’s springboard clothesline with a boot to the face, and delivers the double suplex, one on the apron and one on the floor. Shibata works the leg now, transitioning into a Figure Four. Hangman reverses the pressure until Shibata rolls back and Page reaches the ropes. We head to commercial as Shibata continues the assault.

Hangman is wedged in the buckles with his legs split open, and Shibata kicks seemingly low, but he makes a point of telling the ref he was just kicking the underside of the buckles. Both men trade strikes, and Shibata baits in Hangman, targeting the leg again. Cover by Shibata gets 2. Kicks to the chest, one caught, and Page chops him in the chest. Chop battle until Shibata goes for the eyes. Page with a clothesline in the corner, Shibata follows with a running boot in the opposite corner. High angle German, Page no-sells it, German by Page! Another from Shibata! ANOTHER from Page! They both go for forearm shots and both men go down. Back to their feet, Shibata sort of goes for a low blow, ref didn’t see it, I think Hangman caught the arm though. On the apron, Page blocks another suplex attempt…DEADEYE ON THE APRON! Page up top, and he nails the diving moonsault to the floor. Buckshot lariat attempt, Shibata counters with an STO straight into a vice-like grip around the neck. Page gets his leg on the ropes to break the hold. Elevated dropkick misses as Page skins the cat to the buckles to avoid it. He goes for a buckshot, Shibata ducks, Page finds himself on the apron…Buckshot lariat connects! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

*Earlier this week, Don Callis headed to the golf course to speak with Ricochet (who is wearing an upside down golf visor). Alex Marvex is there asking how they have time for golf. In the background we see Doyle and Davis hilariously choking out golf course security. Ricochet says GoA will win a tag title opportunity and face Doyle & Davis once they become tag champs. Callis doesn’t want to get ahead of themselves just yet though.

*When we return, the Grizzled Young Veterans head out to accompany Isla Dawn to the ring.

Kris Statlander vs Isla Dawn

Excalibur mentions that this is effectively an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator match, even if it isn’t announced as such. Lockup to start, Kris with clubbing forearms in the corner. Boot from Dawn, goes for a dropkick but Statlander catches her legs and catapults her into the buckles. Statlander to the apron, Dawn pulls her through the middle ropes and kicks her in the chest. To the apron, PK, and she returns Stat to the ring to deliver a suplex for a 2 count. Kicks to the hamstring from Isla, crescent kick and a Saito suplex gets another 2. Isla sets Statlander up on the top rope, Statlander shoves her away and delivers a diving shotgun dropkick. Fisherman’s driver, and now Statlander hits the Staturday Night Fever for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kris Statlander

*Thekla appears on the screen applauding Statlander after the match, wearing a Statlander t-shirt, and she’s such a fan; it’s just sad that this is the last night of Statlander’s reign. Thekla says there will be other dumb bitches. She takes off the t-shirt and spits on it. Live long and prosper! She flips Statlander off.

*Jack Perry is elsewhere backstage and says that very soon Ricochet he’s taking the National championship. But Ricochet took something more valuable from him than a piece of gold…he took his friend from him. A friend who has fought back from the brink of death to fight again, but Ricochet took that from all of us. So Perry will take everything from Ricochet but even then it won’t be enough.

*We get a look at Ace Austin from ROH recently, along with the recent Bang Bang Gang exploits and Tony Schiavone mentions that Juice Robinson is not medically cleared and had travel issues to boot which explains why we’ve got the team of Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn tonight.

ProtoShita (w/ Don Callis) vs Austin Gunn & Billy Gunn

This is Takeshita’s first AEW match of 2026. Fletcher and Austin are the legal men as we begin. Mat return from Kyle, and he flexes at the show of strength. Gunn starts to get the better of Fletcher, and Billy calls for a tag. Fletcher wants a test of strength but Billy tells him to SUCK IT. Fletcher didn’t like that, tries a shoulder block but knocks himself over. That’s enough to get him to tag out to Takeshita. Lockup, Takeshita backs him into the corner and slaps him in the face. Right hand from Billy, and they trade strikes. Flying forearm connects, Gunn rolls to the floor, Callis gets in Billy’s face and CHOPS him with the weakest chop you’ve ever seen, and Billy is gobsmacked. Takeshita takes control and brings Gunn back inside the ring, trying for a suplex, can’t get it. Fletcher in to help out, they go for a double team suplex, still can’t get it and Billy hits a double clothesline to knock ProtoShita down. Austin in, leaping neckbreaker to Takeshita, Fletcher is there to hit a body slam though. Elbows to the top of the head and Kyle stays in control as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Gunn looks for the Fameasser, Kyle avoids it but Billy still gets it with another attempt, 1, 2, no! Blind tag from Austin, Billy assists with a 3:10 to Yuma! 1, 2, Takeshita makes the save! Massive elbow from Takeshita knocks Billy clean out of the ring. Huge spinning DDT from Austin connects. Half and half suplex from Fletcher, both him and Austin Gunn down. Takeshita tags in, and they hit stereo big boots in the cirner. Billy sends Fletcher into the barricade as Austin rolls up Takeshita for 2. Takeshita with a Blue Thunder, 1, 2, Billy makes the save. Thrust kick and a roaring elbow from ProtoShita! PowerDrive Knee to Austin is ducked, Fletcher nails him with a kick in the corner though. Raging Fire! Takeshita covers with a hand on the throat, 1, 2, 3!

Winners: ProtoShita

*ProtoShita celebrate but here comes Kazuchika Okada! Okada simply raises a thumb up, and Takeshita is livid, with both Kyle and Callis having to hold him back.

*Ricochet backstage says he’s so sorry to Jack Perry for his friend, they didn’t realize they went that far. Ricochet will give him the National championship rematch in Ricochet’s home town of Las Vegas. Ricochet says a Jack is a jester, a joke. And he will be another loser in a sea of losers in Las Vegas that came to win big and lost it all.

*Grizzled Young Veterans say Kingston and Ortiz stole the victory at Maximum Carnage. Eddie Kingston thought they were done and could move on. GYV says if they’re feeling desperate to use a weapon, they’re happy to join them. Kingston doesn’t think they’re tougher than him. Make a move, and he’ll show them what real tough is.

Jake Doyle & Mark Davis vs Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

Oliver jumps Doyle as he enters the ring but it doesn’t help much as Doyle levels him. Davis in with a stalling German suplex. Stereo splashes in the corner, and both Davis and Doyle biel Price and Oliver into each other, nice! Body slam from Doyle as Davis takes out Price on the outside. Oliver gets turned inside out with a lariat in the ring. Davis tags in, big hip attack in the corner, cover, 1, 2, Oliver kicks out. Oliver tries to battle back, gets body slammed but dodges a senton. Davis misses a splash, Price in, pump kick to Doyle on the apron. Dropkick to Davis. Step up blockbuster! Scissor kick and dropkick combo from Price and Oliver. Suicide dive, Doyle catches Price, and Davis launches Oliver into Price, banging heads together. Powerslams into each other now. Deadlift from Davis, and he hits the Close Your Eyes and Count to Nothing as Doyle hits Oliver with a black hole slam. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Jake Doyle & Mark Davis

*Don Callis on the microphone, and he had a vision of destruction and pain and retiring FTR. A vision of Don Callis owning the tag team titles. That dream has come true with Davis and Doyle. Stokely appears backstage and says that whatever Don says, expect the exact opposite. If Don says D&D will walk out with the tag titles, that is a complete and utter lie. You should believe FTR because they are upstanding citizens. Top guys, out.

*Darby Allin is on the road, and he says a little steel steps bump like the one in his match with Pac is not going to keep him down. He’s visiting someone who knows a little thing or two about being reckless. Cut to Darby skateboarding with Bam Margera. OK?

[AEW TBS Championship] Willow Nightingale (c) vs Julia Hart

Julia pie-faces Willow only to run into a shoulder block. Quick pace set by both women early on. Willow misses a leg drop, Julia with a crucifix gets 2. Suplex from Willow, 1, 2, no. Corner clotheslines from the champion, Julia Hart gets arm control and ascends the ropes. Rope walk into a hurracanrana! Willow to the buckles, shotgun dropkick off the second rope connects. here comes Skye Blue, but Harley Cameron is here to take her out, and they both battle back up the ramp. Hart hits a neckbreaker over the middle rope and pounds the back of Willow’s head into the canvas. Hart grounds Willow with a rear chinlock, Willow up with Hart still on her back and drives her into the buckles. Hart stomps Willow down. Inside cradle from Hart gets a 1 count…bit of an awkward struggle to their feet (but this was only during commercial) and as we come back Hart delivers a double knee Sole Food variation. Willow with a lariat to level the playing field. Chops from Willow, hip attack in the corner, and Hart kicks the leg of Willow, tripping her to the outside. Arm control once more, and Hart walks the barricade this time, only to get caught and Willow delivers a suplex on the outside!

Both women back in the ring now, canonball! Cover, 1, 2, no. Hart dodges a spear attempt in the corner and she locks in the Tarantula. She steps back in the ring and Willow gets her on her shoulders, only for Hart to counter with a tornado DDT. 1, 2, no. Octopus stretch applied but Willow bashes Hart back into the buckles again to break it. Double stomp from Hart, and she goes up top….moonsault press but Willow gets the feet up! Babe with the Powerbomb countered into a rollup, 1, 2, NO. Boot to the midsection, Babe with the Powerbomb connects this time, 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

*Harley Cameron comes in to celebrate with Willow post-match but we immediately cut to the Rascalz backstage. They’re in a smoky room eating all manner of snacks. They think they’re pretty dope. They decide to do rock-paper-scissors to decide who will be a tag team…but they play it as a three-way so no one can win. Is it just me or are they coming off as total goofs here?

*Alex Windsor sits in a chair speaking to soooomeone out of shot. They don’t have any history but maybe they should make some. The person out of shot has been here 4 years…isn’t it about time you win some gold…gold you can bring home? The camera pans round, and it’s Jamie Hayter. Jamie says, well they’d better get some matching outfits then. Yeah OK I can get behind that pairing.

Andrade El Idolo vs Magnus

Hard strikes from both men. Magnus tries a crossbody but Andrade sidesteps it. Back body drop and the crowd chants ‘take your shirt off’ to Andrade as he’s still wearing his tshirt to get over his new merch. Big boot and a huge chop connect. He signals for another but then just kicks Magnus in the gut. Tilt-a-whirl headscissors from Magnus, and he goes for a dive to the outside but Andrade catches him with a forearm shot. Andrade takes his shirt off finally, goes to toss his shirt out to the fans but then thinks better of it. He takes a selfie with a plant and then taps in his digits on her phone. LOTHARIO! Andrade takes off one of his gloves to show to the crowd that he’s not married anymore and isn’t wearing a ring. Is this all just part of Andrade’s therapy? Andrade now takes his pants off? What is going on? He’s in his small black trunks now, and the fans are chanting This Is Awesome haha. We head to commercial.

Back from the break, Magnus is poised on the ropes but Andrade runs at him and knocks him off. Vertical suplex, twist of the hips, Three Amigos connects. 1, oh Andrade pulls him off the canvas to break the count. Eddie chants so Andrade does a shimmy. He hooks the arms of Magnus behind him and then starts undoing the mask of Magnus. He eventually gives up and stomps him instead. Small package from Magnus, 1, 2, no. Dropkick to the knee and one to the face from Magnus, and he follows up with a lariat to the floor. Magnus goes for another dive, connects with the tope suicida this time. Back in the ring, senton atomico connects, 1, Andrade kicks out. Magnus runs at Andrade in the corner and receives a drop toe hold into the buckles. Double knees! Cover, 1, again Andrade pulls him up. DM connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

*Andrade backstage says he wants the AEW World Title but Swerve is in his way. He says he’ll see him Wednesday.

[CMLL World Heavyweight Championship] Claudio Castagnoli (c) (w/ Wheeler Yuta) vs Roderick Strong (w/ Orange Cassidy)

Jon Moxley joins commentary for our main event. Tony Khan steps into the ring to hold the CMLL World title, as is tradition with the President of the company doing so in CMLL. Super special in-ring introductions, and as Claudio is being introduced, he cheapshots Strong! The bell rings and they both work to the outside, brawling around the ringside area. We hear that the winner of Briscoe/Clon on Dynamite will defend the title next week on Collision.

Side headlock takeover from Castagnoli grounds the challenger. To their feet, Strong nails a dropkick and delivers the 10 count punches in the corner. Back to the floor, Strong gets dropped throat/chest first on the barricade. In the ring, Claudio locks in a modified single crab, Strong tries to claw out of it so Castagnoli smashes the knee into the canvas, Body slam, with the back of Strong’s legs smacking into the ropes on the way down. Chops in the corner seem to fire Roddy up and he catches a big boot attempt to deliver a capture back breaker. Castagnoli to the floor, Strong goes to dropkick through the ropes but Claudio moves and delivers a knee drop onto the barricade as we head to PIP.

Claudio soaks in the boos as Roderick hobbles to his feet. Castagnoli slams the ankle into the barricade before briefly getting in the face of Orange Cassidy. Claudio and Strong get back in the ring, with the CMLL champion locking in another single crab. He twists the knee for added pressure. Uppercuts in the corner, Claudio runs into a big boot but that jars the leg of Strong, Enziguri and he dumps Castagnoli to the floor. Dropkick to the outside, backbreaker on the barricade! Running clothesline back in the ring, rising knee from Strong and a mat return. Cover, 1, 2, no. Olympic Slam attempt but Castagnoli rolls round and chop blocks Strong, continuing to work the leg. Single leg crab slapped back on but Strong rolls out and kicks Castagnoli away, but Claudio comes right back with a double stomp! Neutralizer is countered, pinfall attempt from Strong gets 2. Pop-up upperciut! 1, 2….Strong gets a foot on the ropes, barely, but OC is the one to alert the ref. Uppercut in the corner by Castagnoli, and he hooks the leg over the middle rope, nailing a running dropkick to the knee. Strong sits on the top rope now as Castagnoli goes up to meet him. Superplex is countered, Strong climbs again…Olympic Slam from the top! 1, 2, NO. Strong tries for the Stronghold, struggles his way into it and just about locks it in until Castagnoli hammers the bad leg. No, Strong is back up and locks it in! Castagnoli again tries to hit his way out, bashing the legs, but instead goes for a rope break. Leaping knee is caught but Castagnoli and he delivers the Giant Swing! Single leg crab applied once more, Roddy tries to kick out of it, pushes Claudio away. Castagnoli grabs the legs, wraps them around the ringpost repeatedly. But no, Strong pulls him into the ringpost! Yuta tries to get involved so OC hits an Orange Punch, only for Castagnoli to take him out too.

Leaping knee from Strong connects, and again! But Claudio rolls to the outside to avoid the pin. Strong gets him back in, drops the knee pad. Leaping knee attempted once more but Castagnoli pulls the ref in the way so Strong hastily puts a stop to it. That allows Claudio to grab the leg once more, Giant Swing by holding just the one leg, and he delivers the Neutralizer to pick up the 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL CMLL World Heavyweight Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

*Strong looks despondent and Orange Cassidy watches the Death Riders leave through the crowd as we go off the air. Good night everybody, see you next week!