WWE Saturday Nights Main Event - January 24, 2026

Welcome to Saturday Night's Main Event!

Welcome one and all to our upcoming LIVE coverage of tonight's SNME! Airing from the Bell Centre in Montreal, tonight's show starts at 8pm Eastern! That's 7pm Central, 6pm Mountain, and 5pm Pacific. Before I go any further--y'all stay inside, stay warm, and stay safe in this chaotic weather gripping many of you. Tonight's program will air live on NBC and the Peacock Network. This article will transition to LIVE RESULTS shortly before broadcast so go ahead and bookmark it!

WWE.com's Official Preview:

We've got four matches scheduled for tonight's premium live event program. I'll update this stub prior to the show going live, based of course off the official preview that's on WWE.com

Cody Rhodes looks to get his hands on, and a pond of flesh from, "the Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu after the latter accidentally cost "the American Nightmare" his title in a Three Stages of Hell match against new Undisputed WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. This will be their first singles match. Speaking of first-time meetings, the Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky will put their gold on the line against the Judgment Day's Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez in another first.

In a number one contender's Fatal 4-Way, Damian Priest, Trick Williams, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton will battle it out. And in what could be a very, very great match, Shinsuke Nakamura will take on the retiring AJ Styles. Styles has made it more than clear that 2026 is his final year in the business and, while he may not have an elaborate plan in place like Cena, this could potentially be the final battle between these two storied rivals.

We'll have all this, a ton of commercials, and so much more--starting tonight at 8pm Eastern! Until then, weigh in below with your predictions, chat with your fellow Rajahmaniacs, and stay warm! See you all tonight with our LIVE results!

Saturday Night's Main Event Live Results (Jan. 24, 2026) - Bell Centre - Montreal

It's time for Saturday Night's Main Event!

Thanks for joining us, folks! Our LIVE results coverage starts is NOW UNDERWAY! Stephanie McMahon welcomes us to the show and mentions Joe T. won't be able to make it tonight due to travel issues caused by the storm. Stephanie informs us that next week kicks off the road to WrestleMania. She asks Montreal if they're ready. She then asks them in French for a slightly bigger pop and we're off!

Opening Vignette and Hub Bub

We get a new package, capitalizing on the nostalgia of Saturday Night Main Events past and a quick nod to our most recent episode--when John Cena retired. They highlight the future of SNME, and show clips from recent events, such as Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship win. We get pyro and it's time to truly get things started. Michael Cole & Corey Graves will be our commentary team. Cole runs down our card ahead of our first match.

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs Jacob Fatu

We're treated to Jacob Fatu's entrance starting in the back, with the camera on him all the way out to the ring. The crowd pops decently. Out next is Cody Rhodes. We're reminded of the tension between these two, and the role Fatu inadvertently played in costing Rhodes his title. We're also reminded that this is the first-ever meeting between Fatu and Rhodes. As Rhodes reaches the ring and begins to enter, Jacob Fatu attacks him and the two begin to brawl. The ref tries to break things up but gets dropped by Rhodes. Several refs and producers hit the ring but the two Superstars continue to brawl. Rhodes looks for a Suicide Dive but Fatu catches him with a big clubbing blow. Fatu begins to clear the ring of staff the hard way. He lays out Rhodes and is escorted up the ramp by refs and officials. Rhodes attacks him from behind and the brawl resumes, back down the ramp and into the ring. Rhodes clotheslines Fatu over the top ropes then hits a Suicide Dive successfully this time.

Rhodes battles Fatu over the guardrail, then pursues the Samoan Werewolf through the crowd. The two brawl back and forth in the crowd for several moments, flanked by WWE security staff and officials, all of whom are completely powerless to stop the carnage. Rhodes looks for a Powerbomb or the such; Fatu counters with a back body drop. The time is 8:13pm and this still isn't an official match, yet. Commentary points out that it's been a long time since Cody's been this aggressive. Fatu drops Rhodes and walks off; Cody once again streaks over to attack him from behind. The two continue to brawl, with Fatu dumping Rhodes over another barricade. The two battle even further into the crowd. Cody gets a drink from a fan, sips some, then spits more in Fatu's face. The two continue to battle further up the stairs, higher and higher into the crowd.

They're about, oh, 20 rows deep at this point and are still going further into the crowd. Fatu and Rhodes alternate control as the action spills into the public walk ways of the arena. Rhodes throws a trashcan at Fatu; Fatu chokes Rhodes against the wall. An official begs for them to save it for the Rumble, so Fatu chokeslams him through a table. Rhodes slams Fatu's face into a counter and the action begins to make its way back into the arena proper. They start to throw rapid-fire fists as they battle back down the stairs, through the rows of the WWE Universe. The time is 8:18pm EST and it's still not officially a match yet. The two continue to attack any official who gets close and, at one point, the two work together to throw an official off the stacked equipment cases they're on. Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre shows up and attacks Fatu, yanking him back off the stacked equipment boxes/platform he's on and sending him down through a nearby table. He then punches Rhodes in his American Nightmare, picks up Cody and Powerbombs him off the stacked equipment boxes and through a table conveniently nearby. Officials check on Fatu & Rhodes as McIntyre watches. Drew makes his way to the ring and soaks in the mix of cheers and boos. We head to break at 8:20pm. We return at 8:24pm, get a plug for the upcoming WWE 2K26, clips from the carnage, and then are officially notified this match will not happen.

No Contest/Never Started

Backstage: Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

As he's storming out backstage, he stops to state that what he just did will happen to anyone who comes for his title.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky(c) vs the Judgment Day

At 8:28pm, our champs--Ripley & Sky--begin making their way out. We're told that they call their team "Rhiyo." Okay, can they come out to Duran Duran, at least?! Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez--the Judgment Day--are out next. Lillian Garcia is on tap ahead of our first match's bell at 8:33pm. We start with Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky, who clash immediately. Sky drops Morgan with a dropkick; Morgan retaliates with a hair-assisted back slam. We're told that Liv Morgan (and Natalya) will enter the Women's Royal Rumble; the two are the only participants who have been in all eight WRR so far. Perez tags in but fails to contain Sky, who fires off a series of speedy attacks to drop Rox and gain some separation. Perez tries to climb out of the ring, only to be dragged back in by Sky. Perez uses the distraction to drop Sky, then begins to scream like a banshee while pummeling Sky with fists.

Morgan tags back in and goes on a lengthy stretch in control, dominating Sky while also confining her to the Judgment Day side of the ring. Perez and Morgan use frequent tags to keep Sky contained, all while slowing the pace to toy with Sky. Rhea repeatedly tries to motivate Sky, eager to get in. Sky looks for a hot tag but Perez manages to block it. Sky gains a modicum of separation with a rolling stomp. Both women seek out hot tags; Morgan gets in but fails to stop Sky from tagging in Ripley at 8:37pm. Rhea grins at Morgan, taunting her, then hits the ring hot. Ripley executes a sequence, culminating in a Fallaway Slam and a pin attempt. Rhea looks for Riptide but Morgan escapes; Morgan looks for a Codebreaker but is intercepted. Ripley looks for an Outsider's Edge but Morgan wiggles free. Morgan with a blind tag to Perez.

Perez attacks Ripley, screaming like a banshee, but Ripley drops her easily. Ripley climbs the turnbuckles and battles Perez, who stands on the apron before ascending. The two jockey for position on the turnbuckles. Morgan streaks across the ring to attack Sky, knocking her off the apron. Perez uses a modified leg scissors toss to send Ripley flying to the canvas. Morgan with a Codebreaker off the top on Ripley as she tries to recover, then directs Perez to hit a suicide dive on Iyo at ringside to walk her out! Ripley battles back and gets in the ring; Iyo's recovered and takes out Morgan with a Missile Dropkick. Ripley and Perez now begin to battle it out in the ring, with Perez using a around-the-world strike to drop Ripley in an impressive display. Sky attacks Perez from behind, wiping her out, then spends precious moments playing up to the crowd. Sky looks for a Bullet Train attack on Liv Morgan, who's been down in the corner. Morgan avoids it, hits a spinning Crucifix bomb, and covers for two.

Morgan throws Sky into the Judgment Day corner then tags in Perez. Sky catches a diving Morgan with a strike, then engages Perez in a back-and-forth sequence that sees Sky finally on fire. Sky looks for the Over-the-Moonsault but Perez gets her knees up! Pop Rox by Perez! Roxanne covers but Iyo gets her shoulder up just in time. Ripley drags Iyo into her corner, then tags herself in. Ripley's pissed and looks to take it out on Perez. Headbutt by Ripley, then a Riptide. Ripley tags in Iyo, who connects with the Over-the-Moonsault and covers! Raquel Rodriguez shows up suddenly and takes out Ripley, who somehow takes out the ref (before he saw any of this). Rodriguez with a bomb to Sky at ringside. Stephanie Vaquer hits the ring, sans walking boot, and immediately takes it to Rodriguez. Vaquer sends Raquel into the crowd then dives off the barricade, wiping her out. Meanwhile, in the ring, everyone's down. Perez and Sky are in the ring, down. Perez gets an arm over Sky and covers, but Sky kicks out. Liv Morgan is finally up and on the apron, and screams for the tag from Perez. Morgan is tagged in but doesn't see Iyo--leaning on the ropes--tag in Rhea. Morgan hits ObLIVion on Iyo and covers, but again, isn't aware Ripley is legal. Ripley hits Riptide on the unsuspecting Morgan and covers, picking up the win at 8:46pm!

Your Winners AND STILL, Tag Team Champions, Rhiyo! (13 minutes)

Singles Match: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

It's 8:49pm, and Cole & Graves are hyping this match--coming up next! We get a nice video package highlighting some of Nakamura/Styles' history, leading up to this match. Please note: Cole literally said this would be "for the final time" (even the closed captions picked it up) then, seconds later, said this could be for the final time. That said, appreciate this match as these two legends may never fight again. Or will they? After a commercial break, we return and AJ Styles begins his entrance--complete with a mask. We're told the first time he wore a mask was January 2016, in his final match in NJPW...which was also against his opponent tonight, and their first-ever singles match. Out next is Shinsuke Nakamura with his classic NXT/WWE theme and a loud, singing-along crowd, ahead of our bell at 9:00pm.

The opening minutes are a slower pace, with both Superstars locking up repeatedly and taking time to taunt each other. Finally Nakamura tells AJ to "come on" and the pace picks up. AJ Styles comes in hot, firing off kicks and dropping Nakamura. Styles with a backbreaker. Styles takes Nakamura into the corner and begins to shoulder-thrust his midsection as the ref warns him. The action spills outside, with Styles taking a stretch in control. Referee Dan Ankler has ref'd many of AJ's matches over the decades, per Cole. Nakamura takes control as the action returns to the ring, using a running knee to rock the Phenomenal One. Nakamura slows the pace once again, switching to grounded tactics and holds.

Styles finally starts his comeback sequence after several long moments. Highlights include a sliding elbow smash, a piledriver, and a Styles Clash attempt. Nakamura blocks the Clash with a Scorpion Kick. Nakamura begins to fire off stiff kicks to Styles' chest, dropping him. Styles catches a leg to block it; Nakamura fires off a modified Enziguri to make him pay for it. Nakamura with a Sliding Sherman (corner strike)! Nakamura continues to lay into Styles with knees and kicks, covering for a two. Nakamura posts up in the corner, considering a Kinshasa. Styles blocks it and takes Nakamura down with a Dragon Screw. Styles with a Calf Crusher on Nakamura! Shinsuke manages to make it to the ropes, and the ref forces the break. Nakamura recovers on the apron, kicking Styles as he approaches.

Styles catches Nakamura with another Dragon Screw as he tries to enter the ring, causing Shinsuke to scream in pain. Styles begins to focus his attack on Nakamura's knee and locks in another Calf Crusher, wrenching on it repeatedly as Nakamura refuses to tap out. Nakamura tries desperately to get to the ropes but they're oh, so far. The ref checks in with Nakamura as he seems unable to make progress beyond a few inches. Styles rolls them towards the center of the ring, attempting to prevent Nakamura from escaping. Nakamura quickly slaps in an arm submission while they're still entangled and now Styles begins to fade! Several long moments pass before the two break. Both rise and charge each other, with Styles hitting a Kinshasa-style attack of his own to drop Nakamura!

Styles is the first to his feet; he meets Nakamura in the middle of the ring and pulls him to his feet at 9:13pm. The two begin to slowly slug it out, back and forth, before picking up the pace. Styles with a Pele kick; Nakamura with a Kinshasa to the back of Styles' neck! Shinsuke grabs his knee, the one targeted by AJ all night. Nakamura posts up in the corner, calls for a Kinshasa, and looks to attack Styles but his injured knee buckles and hinders him, allowing Styles to recover and hit a Kinshasa of his own! The two continue to battle for control as signs of fatigue begin to show. Styles looks for a Urinage but Nakamura escapes. Nakamura looks for another Sliding Sherman but his injured knee is heavily limiting his offense. Styles sets up for a Phenomenal Forearm but Nakamura catches him mid-air, shutting it down with a package driver. Nakamura covers but only gets a two.

Nakamura pulls Styles up and drops him with a modified Sling Blade. Nakamura looks for a back driver of some sort, but Styles fires off a desperate strike to block it and both men are down again at 9:18pm. Nakamura favors his injured left knee, and Styles is first to his feet. They both rise up and talk in the middle of the ring, forehead-to-forehead, as we build to our ending. Again they begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring, firing off knees, elbows and fists. This goes on for several moments, with both Superstars still on their feet. Just when you think its over, they draw you back on in. Nakamura finally looks for an arm hold but Styles escapes. Nakamura with a side dragon kick to drop Styles. Nakamura posts up in the corner, calling for a Kinshasa.

Styles blocks it with his arms! Styles looks for a Styles Clash but Nakamura rolls through and avoids it. Nakamura again posts up in the corner, calling for another Kinshasa attempt. Styles sidesteps it, sending Nakamura into the corner. They battle in the corner area, with Styles repositioning on the apron. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm! Styles chains it into a Styles Clash and covers for the win at 9:21pm EST! After the match, they fist bump each other and Styles soaks in the crowd response.

Your Winner, AJ Styles! (21 minutes)

Number One Contender's Fatal 4-Way Main Event Match: Randy Orton vs Trick Williams vs Damian Priest vs Sami Zayn

Randy Orton is out first at about 9:32pm. The crowd sings him down lovingly. Damian Priest is out next, followed by Trick Williams with very loud "whoop that Trick" chants for several moments. They're saving the local boy for last and it pays off as the loquacious crowd vociferously welcomes him. Sami Zayn's entrance comes at 9:39pm EST. We get our bell at 9:41pm. The crowd cheers as the competitors stare each other down. Trick escapes the ring like a coward; Orton takes out Priest. Orton and Zayn get ready to fight when Williams drags Zayn out of the ring. Orton exits and lays into Trick. Priest dives in off the steel step, taking out Orton and Trick. Priest takes Zayn into the ring and hits a flying elbow. The crowd boos Priest for assaulting Sami. Zayn tries to fight back but Priest drops him. Orton enters the ring and jabs Priest in the eye, sending him out. Orton and Zayn are left alone in the ring again.

The crowd pops as the two fan-favorites begin to circle looking to lock up. Orton with a kick to the gut. Orton takes Zayn into the corner and begins a series of very slow mounted punches. Zayn escapes after the sixth, then fires off much-faster mounted punches of his own. Zayn completes the set of ten to a nice pop. Trick clubs Zayn from behind and begins to stomp both Zayn & Orton as they're down. Trick kicks Orton out of the ring then mount-and-pounds Zayn. Trick lays out a rising Sami with a running shoulder thrust. Trick begins to attack anyone attempting to enter the ring, dropping both Priest and Orton before they can enter. Trick with a neckbreaker on Sami; Williams covers but no joy. Trick with a chop to Sami. Williams with a very Strong Irish Whip that sends Sami into, and rebounding off of, the corner turnbuckles. Cole compares Williams to Booker T, by the way.

Sami begins to show signs of life, so Trick snuffs it out with a Cyclone kick. Priest re-enters the fray and drops Trick with a big attack. Williams rolls out. Priest turns his attention to Sami, looking for an Outsider's Edge. Zayn escapes and hits a Tornado DDT, covering for a short two at 9:48pm. Orton gets back into the ring and narrowly avoids a Blue Thunder Bomb from Zayn. Orton drops Zayn then sends Trick back over the ropes as he tries to enter the ring. Orton sees Priest attempting to enter and hits the draping DDT! Priest looks for a draping DDT on an entering Williams but Sami snatches him up and hits the Blue Thunder Bomb! Sami covers but Orton kicks out at two. Sami posts up in the corner as Orton tries to recover in the opposite corner. Zayn looks for a Helluva Kick but Trick Williams intercepts! Williams covers but no joy. Priest with a series of kicks to send Williams outside.

Damian follows and charges Trick; Williams counters with body breaker over the barricade. Sami Zayn flies in from the ring, taking out Trick and Priest both. Orton, now also outside, tries to back drop Sami onto the commentary table but Zayn avoids it and back drops Orton onto the table! Sami heads into the ring and hits an Exploder on Priest in the corner! Sami hits the Helluva Kick on Priest and covers! Trick Williams yanks the ref out of the ring to make the save. The ref and Trick argue outside the ring. Trick warns the ref not to get in his face then threatens to slap him. Zayn grabs Williams' hair over the ropes; Trick slugs him. Orton uses the distraction to back drop Williams onto the commentary table twice! Orton back drops Zayn onto the table, then Damian Priest as well. Orton's always been big on inclusivity.

Orton grabs Williams and drops him across the commentary table, again, and holy crap folks we're witnessing a miracle. That commentary table has had a have dozen people dropped on it and is still standing. The GOAT of commentary tables! Orton finally heads back into the ring, where Sami Zayn attacks. Orton is dropped on his shoulder and begins to favor it. Zayn heads up top and dives off; Orton avoids it. Orton goes for the RKO but Sami blocks it! Zayn posts up in the corner, looking for the Helluva Kick. Zayn streaks off and Orton hits the RKO outta nowhere! Trick Williams attacks Orton as he covers, sending him outside. Priest attacks Williams from behind, sending him outside. All four Superstars are down! Priest recovers on the apron, as does Trick next to him. The two begin to brawl on the apron, slugging it out. They battle each other until they drop to their knees on the apron, setting up a double-draping DDT from Orton!

Orton eyes both of them, who rolled into the ring after the attack. Orton looks for an RKO on Trick; Williams shoves him off and into a chokeslam from Priest! Trick sends Priest outside and attempts to steal the pin, but no joy. Priest looks for a South of Heaven on Williams in revenge but he escapes. Zayn hits an Exploder on Trick, sending him into the corner to setup another Helluva Kick. Trick dodges it and Zayn's leg/knee collides with the turnbuckle/corner. Trick heads up top to massive boos. Zayn recovers, attacking Zayn on the turnbuckles. Sami climbs the ropes, looking for a Superplex. Damian Priest attacks and grabs Sami, hitting the Outsider's Edge to Zayn! He attacks Trick on the apron. Zayn recovers, hitting the Helluva Kick on the distracted Priest. Zayn covers and picks up the win at 9:58pm!

Your Winner and NEW #1 Contender, Sami Zayn! (17 minutes)

After the Match

As a reminder, Sami Zayn will challenge Drew McIntyre in seven days at the Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre, speaking of the devil, attempts to attack Zayn from behind but Sami dodges it. Drew backs up the ramp, choosing not to further engage. Pyro goes off and the crowd celebrates the huge win for the local Superstar. Cole wonders if Sami will finally realize his dream of winning the top title. Barrett reminds us that Zayn has never beaten Drew McIntyre.