Former WWE Producer Explains Why WWE Unreal Does Not Sit Right With Him

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 24, 2026
Former WWE producer D-Von Dudley did not hold back while discussing season two of WWE: Unreal, admitting the behind the scenes concept clashes with his old school view of the business.

Speaking on his podcast, D-Von said he personally wishes the series did not exist at all, even while acknowledging that wrestling has moved far beyond his preferred era.

“I’ll be honest with you I would prefer it not to exist,” D-Von said. “And this is just me, the old school me, because I feel like you shouldn’t let the magic out of the box. I just don’t think you should be telling our secrets.”

While the concept does not sit well with him, D-Von admitted there is no going back to how things used to be.

“But the business has changed, and that’s the way it is now. There’s nothing I can do or say that will bring it back to yesterday. Yesterday is gone, and that’s it. End of story.”

D-Von explained that his stance comes from growing up as a fan who believed completely in what was happening on screen, where surprises felt genuine and unpredictable.

“I know how I felt as a kid, and I know how a lot of people felt as kids who didn’t know this stuff,” he said. “When somebody jumped from one company to another and you had no idea it was happening that surprise was real. It was like, ‘Wow, I cannot believe he’s back.’ Your mouth would drop.”

For him, exposing the inner workings risks stripping away that feeling entirely.

“I just feel like the magic should never be shown how we do things behind the scenes.”

Despite his criticism, D-Von made it clear he was not taking shots at WWE or the people involved with the project.

“That’s WWE. I’m not knocking them. This is their product. This is what they feel is best. And I’m sure I’m not the only one from the old school era who feels that way.”

To further explain his thinking, D-Von compared professional wrestling to stage magic, pointing to David Copperfield as an example.

“It’s like David Copperfield. He has an elephant or a tiger in the middle of the ring, and he makes it disappear,” D-Von said. “Did he really make it disappear No. But David’s not going to sit there and tell you how he does his magic.”

That comparison sums up where D-Von believes wrestling should draw the line.

“That’s why I feel it’s wrong for us to do that. But to each his own. I’m not knocking anybody, and I’m not knocking WWE. If that’s what they want to do, then God bless them. Testify.”

