nZo Reflects On Eight Years Since WWE Departure With Emotional Video

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 24, 2026
nZo Reflects On Eight Years Since WWE Departure With Emotional Video

Former WWE star nZo has looked back on a pivotal moment in his life, marking eight years since his exit from the company with a reflective video shared on social media.

Currently, nZo holds the Flyweight Championship in Westside Gunn’s 4th Rope Wrestling promotion. He also appeared on TNA programming last year to promote the brand. In addition, nZo remains active on the independent scene, recently competing for promotions including ACW in New York, The Good Brothers’ Lariato Pro, and Coastal Championship Wrestling in Florida.

Best known to WWE fans as Enzo Amore, the 39 year old was released on January 23 2018 following a sexual assault allegation that surfaced in Phoenix months earlier. Authorities later closed the case in May of that year, confirming no charges would be filed due to a lack of evidence.

Alongside the video, nZo wrote, “8 years ago today, I lost my dream job @wwe.”

The video itself is professionally produced and includes personal reflections and interviews with people close to him, including his sister and longtime friend and tag partner Big Bill. Throughout the piece, nZo reflects on his journey, the fallout from his WWE release, and the lessons that followed.

During the video, nZo recalls advice he received early in his career from the late Dusty Rhodes.

“When I first got signed, Dusty Rhodes said to me ‘You can be good, you can be bad, or you can be different. And you are different,’” nZo said.

Big Bill also offers his perspective, emphasizing nZo’s unique personality and presence.

“He’s a one of one on planet Earth. 8 billion people and there is one Enzo,” Big Bill said.

