Jim Ross Predicts Chris Jericho Will Be Back In WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 24, 2026
Jim Ross Predicts Chris Jericho Will Be Back In WWE

With the Royal Rumble drawing closer, talk around Chris Jericho and his future continues to heat up. Ongoing speculation suggests the former AEW World Champion could be considering a return to WWE to close out his in ring career, returning to the company where he first became a worldwide star. The possibility was recently addressed by legendary announcer Jim Ross.

When asked directly whether he expects Jericho to appear at the Royal Rumble, Ross did not hesitate.

“Oh, hell yeah. No brainer,” Ross said. “I mean, Chris made it very public that he wants to go back to WWE and seemingly finish out there, and he’s another one that’s a credit to the locker room, works his ass off, and he’ll certainly be missed if he does leave.”

Ross went on to clarify that he has not had a personal conversation with Jericho about a WWE return. Still, he believes the move makes sense on multiple levels and feels WWE would benefit from Jericho’s presence.

“I haven’t talked to Chris. I have no concrete information, insider info, and all that good shit,” Ross admitted. “I just think that he will. I think he’s going to do really well, and he’s coming along at a good time. They need to. He’s a fresh piece of talent. So it’ll be good. It’ll be good. I like it when talents move around a little bit. I think that’s good.”

