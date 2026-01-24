WWE Raw Adds Major Segments As Royal Rumble Approaches

WWE has locked in several new segments for this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw as the company puts the finishing touches on the road to the Royal Rumble.

It was confirmed on Friday that AJ Styles will be live on the show to address the WWE Universe, just days before he steps into one of the most dangerous matches of his career against Gunther at the Premium Live Event. WWE also announced that Gunther will sit down for an interview on the broadcast, giving both competitors a final platform before their high stakes clash.

Styles and Gunther are set to collide at the Royal Rumble following their first encounter, which ended with Gunther picking up a decisive victory. After the loss, Styles immediately pushed for a rematch, only to be shut down by The Ring General. That changed when Styles raised the stakes by putting his career on the line, forcing Gunther to accept and turning the match into a career threatening situation for The Phenomenal One.

During Friday’s SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis confronted Styles about his decision to agree to such extreme terms. Styles explained that while he could accept Gunther defeating John Cena, the disrespect that followed crossed a line. He admitted that reclaiming his respect now matters more than preserving his legacy, even if it costs him everything.

That same segment also revealed another reason Aldis brought Styles to the blue brand. Shinsuke Nakamura made his presence known, leading to a tense face to face between the longtime rivals. The two agreed to a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, adding yet another major challenge to Styles’ already stacked schedule as he fights to keep his career alive.

Raw will also feature major in ring action outside of the Styles and Gunther story. Bron Breakker is set to return from suspension and is expected to make an immediate impact. The World Tag Team Title picture will take center stage as well, with a Four Way Number One Contender’s Match featuring The New Day, American Made, American Alpha, and Los Americanos.

The updated lineup for the January 26 edition of WWE Raw includes:

• Four Way Number One Contender’s Match for the World Tag Team Titles featuring The New Day vs American Made vs American Alpha vs Los Americanos

• Bron Breakker returns from suspension

• AJ Styles to speak

• Gunther to be interviewed