WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII Goes Live Tonight From Montreal

WWE presents Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal Quebec Canada, marking a historic return for the long running special. This is the first time the Saturday Night’s Main Event series has originated from Canada since 2007 and the show is set to feature four matches, including a major bout to determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Below is everything you need to know heading into tonight’s broadcast, including start times, how to watch, and the confirmed match card.

Broadcast date and start times

The event airs live tonight, Saturday January 24 2026, with the main card beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

United States

8:00 PM ET

5:00 PM PT

United Kingdom

1:00 AM GMT Sunday January 25

Australia

12:00 PM AEDT Sunday January 25

Japan

10:00 AM JST Sunday January 25

How to watch

United States

Streaming live exclusively on Peacock

International markets including the UK and Canada

Available to stream on Netflix

Other regions

Available via the WWE Network where applicable

Confirmed match card

Undisputed WWE Championship number one contender fatal four way match

Randy Orton vs Trick Williams vs Damian Priest vs Sami Zayn

Four Superstars collide with a championship opportunity on the line as the winner earns a shot at Drew McIntyre’s Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 31. The match features Montreal native Sami Zayn alongside Trick Williams, Damian Priest, and Randy Orton. Tensions boiled over on the January 23 episode of SmackDown when a segment involving Zayn, Williams, and Priest erupted into chaos after Williams struck both men with a microphone.

Singles match

Cody Rhodes vs Jacob Fatu

Cody Rhodes steps back into the ring following the events of the Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere. During Rhodes’ Steel Cage match against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jacob Fatu stormed the cage and attacked Rhodes, a decisive moment that helped McIntyre retain the title. Tonight, Rhodes looks for payback as he goes one on one with Fatu.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Rhiyo Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs The Judgment Day Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day. The challengers aim to bring more gold to the faction, while the champions look to continue their dominant reign.

Singles match

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles faces Shinsuke Nakamura just one week before Styles is set for a career threatening match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the Royal Rumble. Styles was invited to SmackDown by General Manager Nick Aldis ahead of tonight’s event, setting the stage for this high profile singles clash.