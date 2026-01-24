WWE returns tonight from "The Great White North."

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

On tap for tonight's show are appearances by AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green, Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer, Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBA in a U.S. title open challenge, Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Kiana James & Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss in a women's tag-team title number one contender match, as well as The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT's for the WWE tag-team titles.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, January 23, 2026. The report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS - JANUARY 23, 2026

'WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." hits as always to get things started. Michael Cole talks about how cold it is in Montreal as we see an aerial shot of the city. We then transition to the usual backstage Superstar arrival shots as the crowd reacts in the background.

Sami Zayn, Trick Williams & Damian Priest Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn's catchy-ass theme song hits the house speakers, and with the show being in Montreal, the crowd goes as nuts as you would imagine as Zayn emerges and makes his way to the ring to kick off this week's show.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down, but the fans keep singing along acapella. He tries to speak, but a loud "Ole! Ole!" chant drowns him out as he smiles ear-to-ear. He finally begins with a brief introduction spoken in French-Canadian.

Zayn goes on to talk about the momentum he has heading into his hometown again tomorrow night to possibly become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Before he can say much else, the theme for Trick Williams hits to cut him off. The crowd is very loudly into Trick as well.

Once his music dies down, however, fans immediately begin to boo the crap out of him. Williams then goes on to explain how he and Zayn aren't even on the same level. Fans cut him off with a loud negative chant. Zayn responds and says Williams is destined for big things, but he agrees they aren't on the same level.

After they go back-and-forth, they are cut off by the theme of Damian Priest. Priest comes to the ring and talks about how he said to Trick last week that he's a lot of talk. He then shares a theory he has with Trick. He thinks Trick is afraid of him.

If he's not, he can always do something, Priest tells him. Trick says if Priest thinks he's afraid to do something, watch this. He then turns and cheap-shots Zayn with a microphone shot to the dome. He turns to attack Priest, but Priest gets the better of him and Trick runs off to end the segment.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Randy Orton

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with Randy Orton. She asks him about his decision to stay back and watch rather than get involved with his other three opponents for tomorrow night's number one contender match moments ago. Orton calls it a dumb question and vows to win tomorrow and then beat Drew McIntyre for the title.

WWE United States Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

In another area backstage, we see WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes walking, when he is stopped by The Miz. The two have unkind words where Hayes makes it clear that he doesn't think The Miz ever did much for him. He walks off and heads to the ring for his latest open challenge title defense.

As Hayes settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we head back down to ringside, where "The Mad Dragon" Ilja Dragunov makes his way out. He settles in the ring for this U.S. title rematch.

The bell sounds and our opening title tilt for this week's show gets officially off-and-running. Hayes goes right after Dragunov from the word "go." Dragunov is quick to fight back. Hayes blasts Dragunov with some loud chops as he lays against the ropes. Dragunov hits a big German suplex.

Dragunov with headbuts followed by a waist lock. Hayes gets out of it but both men with a double suplex. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see both men with right hands. Hayes with an elbow to the face but Dragunov with chops to the chest.

Dragunov to the ropes and he kicks Hayes in the face, Hayes with a right hand, Dragunov with a kick to the side of the head but Hayes with a tornado face buster. Hayes goes for a suplex but Dragunov with a waist lock. Dragunov with elbows but Hayes with elbows.

Dragunov to the ropes but Dragunov with the Constantine Special. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Hayes is down in the corner and Dragunov climbs the opposite corner. Dragunov jumps, Hayes goes for First 48 but Dragunov reverses it into a powerbomb. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out.

The show heads into another mid-match break soon thereafter. This time when we return, we see Hayes is on the top rope, but Dragunov lands some right hands. Dragunov climbs the second rope and Hayes slides onto the ring apron. Dragunov with more right hands.

"The Mad Dragon" pulls Hayes off the ring apron and suplexes him off the second rope and into the ring. Both men roll onto the ring apron and chop each other. Hayes with a super kick and he lands a cutter on the ring apron. Both men fall to the outside of the ring. Hayes throws Dragunov back into the ring and Hayes climbs the top rope.

Dragunov with a chop to the chest. Dragunov gets Hayes on his shoulders and lands the death valley driver into the corner. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Dragunov climbs the top rope but with the referee distracted, Miz pushes Dragunov down. Hayes with The First 48 for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Jacob Fatu Crashes Cody Rhodes' Sit-Down Interview

A video package airs showing the recent history involving Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. From there, the show heads into a commercial break. It is then announced in a special video announcement that WWE 2K26: Attitude Era Edition pre-orders will be available starting on January 30.

The show returns and we shoot to a special one-on-one sit-down interview with Michael Cole and Cody Rhodes. As "The American Nightmare" is talking about his upcoming match against Jacob Fatu at tomorrow night's Saturday Night's Main Event, "The Samoan Werewolf" bum-rushes the set.

Rhodes tells security to back off and let Fatu speak his piece. They sit down face-to-face and have a tense back-and-forth. Fatu says he was laser-focused on revenge on Drew McIntyre, and doesn't care if Cody's feelings are hurt that he got in the mix. Cody gets personal, saying Fatu acting and not thinking is why he ended up in jail.

Roman Reigns Announced For 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre are walking backstage and they see Jordynne Grace. Green tells Grace that she is a star and she can join them maybe at the Royal Rumble. She can even start tonight and take on Jade Cargill. Grace accepts and they walk away. It is then announced that Roman Reigns will be in the 2026 Men's Rumble match.

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Women's action is up next as we return to ringside. As Cargill is walking down the ring, she stops at Grace. Green with a splash over the top rope. She throws Jade into the ring as the bell rings and we are under way.

Jade with right ands and she picks Chelsea up. She throws Chelea into the corner. Jade with kicks and she slams Chelsea into the opposite turnbuckle. Jade with a fall away slam and Chelsea rolls to the outside of the ring.

Jade to the outside and she throws Chelsea into the ring. Jade goes face to face with Jordynne and she gets on the ring apron. Jade gets in the ring but Chelsea on the top rope and she lands a drop kick.

Chelsea with a double knees. Chelsea goes for the cover but Jade kicks out. Jade with a kick to the face followed by a powerbomb. Fyre gets on the ring apron but Jade lands a big boot. Jade with the Jaded. She goes for the cover for the victory.

Grace gets on the microphone and asks what the point of all of this is. She says that she spoke to Nick Aldis and she will be in the Royal Rumble match. Or, since Jade is already warmed up, they can do this right now. Jade blows her a kiss and walks away.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Backstage With Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

We see backstage that Alexa Bliss was watching on, when in comes Charlotte Flair. She tells Bliss she seems distracted but Bliss tells her she can still focus on other titles and their team.

Flair tells her that she wants to focus on the Rumble. Bliss tells her that it will be difficult to top last year. Flair tells her true, she won it and Bliss came back. They both agree that they will worry about the Rumble next week but tonight is about them.

WWE Tag-Team Championship

Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The MFT’s

We cut to Solo and the MFTs. Solo says it starts with him and Tama Tonga. When he looks at the Lantern, he sees himself winning the Royal Rumble and bringing the WWE title to his family, where it belongs. A video package airs to catch fans up on the Wyatts and MFT's drama.

From there, we return back live inside the arena where the ring entrances for our scheduled tag-team title tilt begin to take place. Tama Tonga and Joe Gacy start. Tonga with right hands followed by a body slam. Solo is tagged in and he hits Gacy with right hands. Tonga is tagged back in.

Gacy with right hands and he throws Tonga to the ropes. Lumis is tagged in and they double team him. Lumis with a drop kick followed by a monkey flip. In comes Solo but Lumis with a drop kick. Solo and Tama Tonga to the outside. The Wyatt Sicks with splashes onto the MFTs.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Solo go for the running hip attack on Lumis but Lumis moves out of the way. Lumis with a back suplex. Tama Tonga and Gacy are tagged in.

Gacy with right hands followed by a kick to the face. Gacy with a back suplex. In comes Solo but Gacy with a kick to the face followed by a back suplex. Tama Tonga with a right hand. He throws Gacy to the ropes but Gacy with a clothesline. Lumis is tagged in and they double team him.

Lumis goes for the cover but Solo breaks it up. Gacy clotheslines Solo to the outside of the ring. Gacy goes for a suicide dive but Solo hits him with a right hand. Lumis with a splash over the top rope onto Solo. Lumis climbs the top rope but JC Mateo gets on the ring apron.

Lumis hits him with a right hand and lands a frog splash onto Tama Tonga. He goes for the cover but Tama Tonga kicks out. Tonga Loa gets on the ring apron but Rowan drags him down. Rowan with a cross body onto Tonga Loa and JC Mateo.

Out comes Tala Tonga with the Wyatt Sicks lantern. Tala Tonga hits him with a big boot and he throws Rowan over the barricade. Uncle Howdy walks behind Tala Tonga. He turns around and Uncle Howdy with the Mandible Claw. Solo with the Samoan Spike onto Uncle Howdy.

Solo grabs the lantern and in the ring, Tama Tonga throws Lumis into the ropes. He distracts the referee and Solo hits Lumis with the lantern. Tama Tonga with the Cut Throat clothesline. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. We have new tag-team champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: The MFTs

Backstage With Nick Aldis, R-Truth & AJ Styles

We cut to Nick Aldis who is on his phone backstage. In comes R-Truth. He tells Aldis that he is here to put his balls on the line for the Royal Rumble. In comes AJ Styles and R-Truth walks away. Aldis tells AJ that he watched Raw on Monday.

He says he saw AJ is putting his career on the line at the Rumble. AJ tells him he is sure he wants to do that. Gunther said he retired John Cena but it was the disrespect that he showed which pissed him off. He said he won’t let Gunther decide when his time in WWE is up.

Aldis tells AJ that he had another reason why he asked him to come to Montreal. In comes Shinsuke Nakamura. He asks AJ why he is willing to lose everything. AJ says if he doesn’t step up to Gunther, he already lost. Nakamura tells him before he steps in the ring with Gunther, to prove that he is still phenomenal.

He challenges AJ Styles to a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. AJ looks at Nick Aldis and asks him if he has place on the card and Aldis says he does. AJ accepts and they shake hands. With that said, it appears official for tomorrow night's show in Montreal. We head to another commercial break.

Nathan Frazer vs. Johnny Gargano

The show returns from the break and we head back down to ringside for singles action. The bell rings and we are under way. Frazer with an arm bar but Gargano trips him up. Nathan gets up and lands an arm drag take down. He gets Gargano back up but Gargano with an elbow to the face.

Nathan to the ropes and he lands a drop kick. He sends Gargano to the corner and Gargano climbs the second rope. Nathan climbs the top rope but Gargano lifts him up and Nathan falls face first onto the turnbuckle and to the outside of the ring.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Nathan with a flying forearm off the top rope followed by a sling-blade. Nathan climbs the top rope and he lands a frog-splash.

He goes for the cover but Gargano kicks out. Gargano to the outside of the ring and Nathan with a flying splash over the top rope. He throws Gargano back into the ring. Nathan climbs the top rope, goes for the Phoenix Splash, Gargano moves out of the way, Nathan lands on his feet and Nathan with a kick to the side of the head.

Nathan goes for a springboard splash but Gargano moves out of the way. Gargano with a driver. He goes for the cover but Nathan kicks out. Gargano climbs the top rope but Nathan climbs up and lands a superplex followed by a neck breaker. He goes for the cover but Gargano kicks out.

Nathan climbs the top rope but LeRae gets on the ring apron and distracts him. He goes for the Phoenix Splash but Gargano moves out of the way. Axiom grabs his mask back and he places it on LeRae’s head. That distracts Gargano and LeRae accidentally hits Gargano, leading to Frazer getting the victory.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

Backstage With Nia Jax & Lash Legend

We shoot backstage, where we see Cathy Kelley is with Nia Jax and Lash Legend. They tell her that they have proven that they are the most dominant, destructive duo in WWE. Nia says that since Cathy does not get it, she will tell her. She says they will win tonight, become new number 1 Tag Team contenders. We head to a break.

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The show returns and Drew McIntyre’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. He greets the fans in Montreal and says to get down to business. He says it has been a long tough time for the fans, it has been over 30 years since the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup. But now they finally have a Champion they can be proud of.

He says Cody and Fatu are pathetic. Drew tells Fatu that he didn’t kick Fatu’s teeth down his throat, he says he doesn’t lie. Drew tells Cody if he survives, there will be no rematch. He has to go to the back of the line, beat 29 other men in the Royal Rumble.

Drew tells Cody good luck on winning the Rumble for a third time. But to talk about something important, him. Drew says the four way match tomorrow. Trick Williams, the rookie, he say to go get them. Damian Priest, one hit wonder, he wasted a year of his life with him. If he sees him at the Rumble, he will end his career.

Randy Orton, not the Randy Orton, the viper, he’s now civilized, Randall Keith Orton that can’t get the job done when it counts. Last but certainly least, Canada’s own Sami Zayn. He says he knows Zayn has a whole country behind him. The fans begin to sing “Ole”. Drew says he can still be louder, he has a microphone.

He says Zayn is always concerned about winning the big one, about disappointing his little son, he says his son has been disappointed for a long time. He has been disappointed from the first moment he opened his eyes and realized that Sami Zayn was his father.

He says he doesn’t care who wins the four way, he will do whatever it takes to keep his Championship. And whoever faces him at the Royal Rumble, good luck because he is going to need it. He drops the microphone as his music plays and he leaves the ring.

Backstage With Trick Williams

We see Trick Williams backstage and he is stopped by Rey Fenix. He tells Fenix he doesn’t know why he is there but Fenix tells him he didn’t forget about what he did. Trick tells him that after he beats down Damian Priest tonight and wins the Fatal Four Way tomorrow, he will become the Undisputed Champion. And after that, he will get a title shot.

Backstage With Matt Cardona & Kit Wilson

Now we see Cathy Kelley is with Kit Wilson backstage. He tells her that someone has to be the hero around here and clean up the toxic masculinity. And men like Fatu and Matt Cardona walk around without questioning themselves. Cardona stops him and asks him what his problem is.

Wilson tells him his perfect manicured beard, perfect jaw and shoulders. Cardona thanks him but Wilson tells him that is the problem. Men like Cardona do not have accountability and they have toxic masculinity. Cardona tells him he has no idea what he is talking about but to do it in the ring. He walks way and Wilson tells him he is toxic.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Kiana James & Giulia

The show heads to another commercial break. When we return, we head down to ringside for high-stakes women's tag-team action in our next match of the evening. The ring entrances begin and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Straight out of the gate we see all six women fight in the ring. Flair, Legend and Kiana James start the match. Legend with a spinning elbow onto Flair and Kiana James gets Legend in the corner. Flair with a clothesline onto Kiana James.

Flair with a hurricanrana onto Legend and Legend falls to the outside of the ring. Bliss is tagged in and she climbs the top rope. Bliss with a cross body onto all four women. We see that again in super slow-motion and then the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see the match still in progress. Flair with a big boot onto Legend and she throws Giulia to the outside of the ring. Legend with a right hand onto Flair followed by a clothesline. Flair onto the ring apron but she big boots Legend and kicks Nia off the ring apron. Flair climbs the top rope and lands a cross body.

She goes for the cover but Giulia breaks it up. Giulia with kicks onto Flair and Legend. Kiana James is tagged in and Flair with chops onto Kiana James and Legend. Kiana James with a right hand from behind. She goes for a suplex but Flair blocks it. In comes Legend and they lift Flair up but Flair reverses it into a double DDT.

Flair goes for the tag but Giulia drags Bliss off the ring apron. Kiana James with a super kick onto Flair. Nia is tagged in and she lands a clothesline onto Kiana James. Nia lifts Flair up on her shoulders and she climbs the top rope but Kiana James powerbombs Nia and Flair down.

Kiana James goes for the cover but Flair kicks out. Nia gets up and hits Kiana James with a right hand. Giulia is tagged in. Flair tags Bliss in and Bliss with a shoulder tackle onto Giulia. Bliss with right hands onto Nia. Bliss to the ropes but Nia gets her on her shoulders.

Bliss with a DDT. She goes for the cover but Nia kicks out. Giulia climbs the top rope and she lands a drop kick onto Nia. Bliss goes for Sister Abigail onto Giulia but in comes Legend and she lands a kick to the face. She goes for the cover.

Giulia breaks it up. In comes Nia and Kiana James is tagged in. Kiana James is slammed onto the mat. In comes Bliss but Legend with the Lash Extension. Flair with the spear onto Legend. Kiana James goes for the cover on Bliss and gets the victory for her team.

Winners: Giulia & Kiana James

Backstage With Sami Zayn, Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre

Backstage, we see Sami Zayn is with Damian Priest. He talks to Priest and tells him he was frustrated earlier and he apologizes. He begins to tell him if Trick Williams tries something, but Priest tells him to stop. He has a habit of getting involved into other people’s business.

Zayn asks him or what and Priest tells him he knows what. Zayn tells him he doesn’t tell him where he can be this week or next week. He says he has somewhere he has to be and Zayn walks away. We see Zayn approaching Drew McIntyre. He slaps Drew in the face and walks away. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Backstage With Cody Rhodes & AJ Styles

The show returns and we see AJ Styles walking backstage, when he is stopped by Cody Rhodes. Styles thinks Rhodes is going to lecture him, but Rhodes understands why he's doing what he's doing. He wishes him luck. He then turns and sees an autographed photo of Drew McIntyre on the window of his tour bus.

Backstage With Giulia & Kiana James

The commentators run down the lineup for tomorrow night's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, and then we shoot backstage to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with Giulia and Kiana James. Giulia talks about them becoming No. 1 contenders to the tag titles, having the US title already, and having sights on world title to become a triple champ.

Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

It's main event time!

From there, we return inside the Bell Centre, where the lights go down low and the familiar sounds of Damian Priest's entrance theme hits the house speakers. "All rise ..." He makes his way to the ring for our final match of the evening, as the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Trick Williams' theme and the Montreal crowd loudly chants "Whoop that Trick!" as the former NXT and TNA World Champion makes his way to the ring. The commentators talk among themselves about Priest's claims from earlier in the show about Trick being afraid of him.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our feature bout of the show. We see Trick with a head lock but Priest reverses it. He rolls Trick up but Trick kicks out. Priest with an arm drag take down. He grabs Trick but Trick with a right hand.

Trick with a chop to the chest followed by a right hand. Trick with a suplex. He goes for the cover but Priest kicks out. He runs towards Priest but Priest with a boot to the face. Priest goes for a kick but Trick ducks and lands a neck breaker.

Out comes Sami Zayn to the ring and that distracts Trick. Priest grabs Trick and throws him in the corner. Priest with right hands. Priest sees Zayn and he grabs Trick by the arm. Priest walks across the top rope but Trick kicks the top rope and Priest falls onto the top rope.

Trick kicks Priest and he falls to the outside of the ring. Trick throws Priest into the barricade and into the ring steps. The show heads to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Trick start to take over, flap-jacking Priest onto the commentary desk.

We see Trick once again get too familiar with Zayn on the floor at ringside. This time, Zayn attacks Trick, causing the referee to call for the bell, effectively throwing the match out and giving Trick the win via disqualification. Zayn and Trick brawl.

Winner via Disqualification: Trick Williams

Randy Orton Strikes!

Once the match is officially over, we see Zayn and Trick continuing to brawl, when Priest recovers. Now he and Zayn go at it. Trick hits a Trick Shot from behind and stands tall to end the show. Or so it seemed. We hear Trick's music playing and the commentators sounded like they were closing out the show.

However, out of nowhere, Randy Orton hits the ring and takes Trick out with an RKO. Orton waits for Zayn to get up and takes him out with an RKO as well. Orton's music plays as "The Viper" stands tall to end the show for real this time. Thanks for joining us!