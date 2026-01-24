TNA iMPACT Results - January 22, 2026

Impact Wrestling

Date: January 22, 2026

Location: Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re back on AMC with another live show after last week’s less than well received debut and the ensuing Genesis pay per view. That means it is time to start getting ready for…whatever the next show is going to be. This week’s event features the return of Feast Or Fired, plus finding out the newest member of the System. Let’s get to it.

Genesis recap.

Opening sequence.

Company President Carlos Silva is happy with the AMC debut. End of thoughts from Silva.

Cedric Alexander vs. Moose

Alisha Edwards is here with Moose, who has a banged up back. They shake hands to start and Moose chops him into the corner. A dropkick cuts Alexander off and sends him to the apron and they slug it out until Alexander plants him hard. Alexander hits a big suicide dive but gets sent hard into the steps as commentary runs down the show.

Moose loses a fight over a suplex and his back is banged up even more. A frog splash gives Alexander two so he kicks Moose in the bad back for a smart move. The springboard Downward Spiral gets two but Moose gets more fired up and kicks him in the face. For some reason Moose hits a backsplash but he’s fine enough to nip up.

The chokebomb out of the corner gets two on Alexander, who counters the spear into a Michinoku Driver for two of his own. They chop it out until Alexander grabs a Spanish Fly. Moose headbutts him out of the air to block a springboard before loading up a powerbomb. That’s fine with Alexander, who reverses into a hurricanrana for the pin at 9:59.

Here is Mike Santana for a chat. He sits down in a chair and plays a message from his late father, saying Santana earned his way here, he deserves to be here, and he belongs here. The fans tell Santana that he deserves it and Santana talks about coming back here about two years ago. Every time he tries to do something, he remembers his father’s words. Santana talks about fighting back every time, even when he lost the World Title just thirty days after he won it.

Now he’s back where he belongs and he praises Frankie Kazarian after the wars they’ve had. He knows his back is against the wall against these people but that’s the way he likes it, because he’s earned his way here, he deserves to be here and he belongs here. This guy knows how to get fans behind him and he did it again here with a good promo.

Mustafa Ali, with Order 4, talks about the Hardys thinking they’re goats but they’re really sheep. Tonight, he will be Jeff Hardy’s shepherd.

We look at Zaria and Sol Ruca earning a Knockouts Tag Team Title shot earlier this week on NXT.

Indi Hartwell vs. M By Elegance

The rest of the Elegance Brand is here too. Hartwell backs her into the corner to start before grabbing a headlock. They run the ropes a bit until Hartwell uppercuts her into the corner. A running big boot misses though and M stomps on Hartwell’s foot, with the Personal Concierge smashing the foot with a shoe (as payback for Hartwell stepping on M’s foot). We take a break and come back with Hartwell grabbing a spinebuster, starting up the clothesline comeback. The Hurts Donut is broken up but Hartwell rolls her up for the pin at 9:05.

Post match the Brand jumps Hartwell but Ash By Elegance tries to cool things off. Violence is teased so cue the Angel Warriors…and Ash jumps Lei Ying Lee, suggesting that she might be able to do some physical stuff. That’s good to see after how bad things sounded.

Post break, Ash tells the Brand that she is back. If that means she’s healthy, that’s great.

Feast Or Fired

Mance Warner, Rich Swann, Hometown Man, Ryan Nemeth, AJ Francis, Eric Young, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel

There are four briefcases (one at each corner), three of which contain title (World, X-Division, International) shots. The fourth contains a pink slip. Whomever gets a case has to get to the ground with it to officially win it, with the reveals next week. Miguel is a surprise, as his “break” from wrestling lasted…a week?

The ring is quickly cleared out so Swann and Miguel can have a hug. Francis cuts Miguel off from his climb and gets double powerbombed down for his efforts. Young is back in to clear the ring until Miguel…really doesn’t do well with a poisonrana attempt. Miguel hits a big dive and Man goes up top to dive off as well rather than going for a case. Man goes back up and tries for the case but Young steals his mask and the case, which he officially wins.

Hotch and Skyler go after a briefcase but Maclin takes it away and escapes so we’re down to two. Warner loads up chairs rather than going after a case, allowing Edwards to Blue Thunder Bomb him onto the chairs. Francis chokeslams Swann onto the apron but Miguel kicks Francis down. That’s enough for Miguel to get a briefcase, leaving Myers to clear the field so Edwards can get the last case. Francis is waiting on him though…so Edwards throws the case at him and hits a dropkick, allowing Edwards to get the case back and wrap it up at 8:21.

Mike Santana runs into Nic Nemeth and warns him to watch his step. Nemeth teases Calling His Shot and brings up Santana’s daughter, which is enough to trigger the brawl.

Post break, BDE and some of his friends are in the back playing video games. Nic Nemeth comes in to yell them for just playing games because this is real life. BDE isn’t happy and offers to face him next week. Nemeth says it’s on.

Here is Elayna Black for a chat. She’s the only one you need to talk about and she’s the only one who matters. Her first match is next week and this is the Era Of Elayna. This sounded like someone on Tough Enough making up a character on the spot.

Arianna Grace apologizes to Santino Marella, who doesn’t seem impressed. She says Stacks was wrong and begs his forgiveness. They hug, which I’m sure will go fine for both of them.

Mustafa Ali vs. Jeff Hardy

Order 4 and Matt Hardy are here too. They lock up to start with Jeff shoving him down out of the corner. Jeff takes him down for a quick ride and a right hand puts Ali on the floor. Back in and Ali gets punched to the floor again, meaning it’s time for a breather. Ali gets back in again and knocks Jeff into the corner, followed by a shot out to the floor. Agent Zero takes Matt out and we take a break.

We come back with the fight taking place on the apron until Jeff hits a Twist Of Fate onto the steps (turned on their side next to the apron). They both dive back in to beat the count with Jeff getting the better of things, including the basement dropkick. Another Twist Of Fate is blocked but Ali is sent face first into the buckle.

Tasha Steelz’s interference doesn’t work as Jeff hits a double Twisting Stunner for two so Ali grabs a title belt. Matt cuts that off and gets into it with Agent Zero, leaving Jeff to hit the Twist Of Fate. The Swanton misses though and Ali’s 450 gets two. Cue Elijah for a distraction, meaning it’s the Twist into the Swanton to finish Ali at 15:30.

The Righteous suggest it isn’t over with the Hardys. Is there really no better option?

Here is the System, with JDC, to announce JDC’s replacement in the team. He has handpicked his replacement and it’s…Bear Bronson. Bear Bronson? Ok then. The team seems happy with it…but Eddie Edwards and Bronson jump Moose and JDC. Cedric Alexander runs in for the save…and he hits Moose with a chair.

Eddie says they’re replacing TWO members of the System because Moose is out. Alisha Edwards is distraught as the beating continues to end the show. The turn makes sense, as the System works better as villains and Moose losing isn’t something they should tolerate. If nothing else, it means Alexander gets something to do and I’ll take that.

Results

Cedric Alexander b. Moose – Hurricanrana

Indi Hartwell b. M By Elegance – Rollup

Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel and Eddie Edwards won Feast Or Fired

Jeff Hardy b. Mustafa Ali – Swanton Bomb