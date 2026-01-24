AEW Dynamite is live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight's show is Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight, Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family, FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs, as well as an appearance by AEW Champion MJF.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS - JANUARY 21, 2026

"It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ..." are the first words we hear from Excalibur, as always, as this week's AEW Dynamite kicks off live inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. He welcomes back his broadcast partner "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz.

MJF, Brody King Open Up The Show

Inside the ring is the third man on the broadcast team, Tony Schiavone. He introduces his guest at this time, the reigning AEW World Champion MJF. MJF tells Schiavone to shut up and hold the microphone up to his mouth. He then gloats about having the hottest chick and shows off his expensive Triple B title belt.

MJF brags about beating Bandido last week and claims he is the first of many losers this year, because he's going to prove 2026 is his year and that there ain't nobody on his level. As he finishes up, the theme for Brody King plays and out comes Bandido's friend and tag-team partner to confront MJF.

He talks about not stooping to what MJF is, and that is a little b*tch. This gets a chant in response as Brody talks about not putting his hands on MJF because it would cost him what he really wants, which is a shot at MJF and the title right now, tonight. MJF cowers away, but only because he's busy.

Samoa Joe vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with AEW Trios Champions Hangman Page and JetSpeed. They joke about potential names for their team. Hangman Page announces a match against Katsuyori Shibata on this week's AEW Collision.

He gives "Speedball" Mike Bailey a pep talk before his match coming up against Samoa Joe. They walk off. Back inside the arena, Samoa Joe's theme hits and out he comes. He settles inside the the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his opponent plays and out comes Bailey.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some early back-and-forth action and then things spill out to the floor at ringside. We see, and hear, Joe blast Bailey with a chop that turns him inside-out as the crowd "ooh's" and "ahh's."

Bailey fights back with a big kick that catches Joe off-guard after he grabs a steel chair. Bailey follows up with a big high spot that pops the crowd. As he and Joe return to the ring, Bailey is distracted by members of The Opps showing up at ringside.

Joe knocks Bailey down and out to the floor, where The Opps continue to attack Bailey. They ram his shoulder into the hard ring apron and then rolls him back into the ring, where Joe begins to go to work on him again. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Joe is still in control until Speedball dodges him in the corner, landing a dropkick for a two count. Joe fights back but is met with another kick as Bailey heads up top for a shooting star press, but only gets two. Shibata attacks Bailey behind the ref's back. This happens again and Joe gets the win. We head to a break.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Street Fight

Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family

The show returns from the break and we head down to ringside where the entrances begin for our next match of the evening, a trios street fight. The Death Riders enter through the crowd. Hechicero, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero make their way out, only for the Riders to go after them to get this Street Fight underway.

It doesn’t take long for the fight to spill into the crowd, a split screen showing that Garcia is laying into Hechicero as Mox faces off with Archer. Yuta gets taken down by Romero who gets after Garcia to no avail as we see Mox and Archer back in the ring.

The Murderhawk Monster takes a series of punches in the corner from Mox as Yuta and Garcia join him in the attack. Archer starts to fight back, only to be sent over the top rope to the outside. Yuta follows him to the outside, but takes a chokeslam by Archer sending him through the timekeeper table.

Mox blindsides Archer, but is sent to the barricade as the Family take control. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see The Don Callis Family dominating the action with a trash can inside the ring.

Mox is still trying to fight back. He gets to his feet, landing forearm strikes before the Family gang up on the Continental Champion. They send Mox to the corner and prop the trashcan up against him, but he throws it at Hechicero to get back in the fight.

Jon goes at it with Archer now, only to be laid out as the Murderhawk Monster leaves the ring to grab a table from underneath. He props that against the corner as Marina Shafir stares him down, and the two go face to face before Archer looks for a chokeslam.

Instead, Shafir counters into an armbar. He lets go of her, and Marina holds him down allowing Mox to hit a cutter. Archer ends up on the table in the corner as Mox charges at him…but Lance counters, spinning Mox around before driving him through the table instead.

Now we see that Archer is back on his feet as Garcia fancies himself a fellow hoss looking for a chokeslam, but this turns out to be a ruse as Yuta runs him down with a Busaiku knee. Hechicero and Romero slide in, going after Yuta and Garcia with abdominal stretches before the Riders turn it around on them.

Archer is back up and takes them out, but Mox takes control before bringing glass into the picture. Unfortunately the old adage applies as he who sets it up must take it, and gets dropped with a chokeslam onto the glass by Archer. Archer goes after Yuta on the outside, but is met with a crutch-aided attack by a returning PAC.

Claudio joins in before they send him into an electrical setup, with sparks flying as Hechicero comes in looking to intervene. He gets taken out with a low blow by Shafir as we see Mox going after Romero with a bulldog choke. Just as Rocky nearly breaks free, Garcia cinches in a Dragonslayer on him.

Mox puts the final nail in the coffin with a curb stomp! Romero is out cold and the ref calls for the bell. Riders leave the ring, with Shafir holding a mic up for Mox as he tells Callis “tell your boy to come find me” before they exit through the crowd.

Winners: The Death Riders

FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

When the street fight wraps up, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, Stokeley Hathaway is shown at ringside in a wheelchair. He asks everyone to log onto SaveStokeley.com, or something like that, to donate and help him out.

Schiavone tells fans not to donate on that "stupid website." FTR's theme hits and out comes AEW World Tag-Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on AEW newcomers Alec Price and Jordan Oliver. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Wheeler and Oliver kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Wheeler quickly takes control of the match before Alec responds with a cradle for a two count. Cash is not pleased by that as he sends Jordan to the corner for some strikes of his own.

A tag is made to Alec Price, and FTR get sent out of the ring for a dive from their opponents. FTR retreat to the opposite side but this allows Oliver to tag back in. Dax tags in to go after him, before Price and Oliver take him off his game.

This allows for a near fall by Jordan. Dax catches Oliver with a right hand before taking out Price, and sends Jordan to the corner. Things break down as Price and Oliver go back on the attack, nearly taking Harwood down. Seconds later, however, Harwood and Wheeler hit the Shatter Machine for the 1-2-3.

Winners: FTR

Some Big Women's Title Match Announcements

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title is set for AEW Collision and Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women's title is set for AEW Dynamite next week. The announcements are made after a brief backstage interview segment with Statlander and The Babes of Wrath.

Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

Back inside the arena, fireworks and pyro erupt as Kenny Omega's theme hits and "The Cleaner" makes his way out to a monster pop from the fans in attendance in "The Sunshine State." As he continues his ring entrances, he is attacked from behind by his opponent, Josh Alexander.

Fans loudly chant "F**k Don Callis!" as Callis heads to the ringside area to take his seat on guest commentary for this one as "The Walking Weapon" continues his pre-match assault on Omega. Omega begins to fight back, hitting a high spot on the floor and returning to the ring. He hits a springboard splash to Alexander on the floor.

Things return inside the ring again, where finally the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Omega cuts off Alexander's early momentum by hitting him with a boot to the face as Alexander charged at him in the corner. Omega goes for a cover, but only gets two.

Omega looks to fly but Alexander cuts him off and dumps him with authority. "The Walking Weapon" continues to go to work on Omega on the floor as another loud "F**k Don Callis!" chant spreads throughout the Addition Financial Arena. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still ongoing in the ring. Alexander continues to lay into Omega for a cover, but Kenny gets his foot on the rope to break the pin. Josh brings him up top before sending Omega down hard for a close two count.

Omega escapes the ring as Alexander follows close behind, and the fight is stopped at the spot where Alexander pulled the padding off previously…where Omega lands a snap dragon suplex sending him onto the concrete, Kenny continues the attack before bringing Alexander back into the ring.

He goes up top for a missile dropkick and a modified neckbreaker for a two count of his own. Omega goes for a V-Trigger but is intercepted by Alexander, who suplexes him onto the floor! Callis looks over at Kenny but is confronted by the ref as Omega slowly gets back to his feet. Alexander goes after him and the two trade strikes.

Omega then turns his attention to Don Callis at the commentary desk. Callis runs off in fear as Excalibur mocks him on the broadcast. Alexander looks to secure an ankle lock on Omega as he returns his focus on his opponent. Back in the ring, Alexander looks for a superplex off the ropes. Omega avoids it. He hits a V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel for the win.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega Post-Match Promo

Kenny Omega gets on the microphone from the ring after the match. He begins by addressing Uncle Don. He will give him credit, seeing as to how he struck while the iron was hot, while he was at his weakest. But, in his new home of Orlando, because he does live here, he hasn’t felt this good in years.

You don’t have ONE member on your roster that can beat me. So, quit while you are ahead and lick your wounds, while I go for the AEW World Title. I want to talk your ears off, but I will be going. So, I must bid you adieu, etc. and so on, to wrap things up.

Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Now it's time for women's tag-team action. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford make their way to the ring, as do their opponents, the Timeless Love Bombs duo of Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. The latter two hit the ring and try to go on the attack, but Ford and Bayne have other ideas.

A double whip, however, leads to a meeting on the minds between Megan and Penelope. Storm uses Mina and slams her on Bayne, but that only gets a one count. Mina trips up Bayne, Storm with a leg drop, and Mina with her springboard splash gets a two on Bayne.

They try to send Megan off, but she won’t budge. They kick her and try again, but she comes back with a lariat to Mina and a Fallaway Slam to Storm. Bayne picks Mina up on her shoulders and throws her out of the ring and on to Storm.

It does look like Mina got thrown over Storm on the replay. I’ll be back guys, she needs my attention, someone else needs to take over. Megan proves she is an equal opportunity human javelin thrower when she throws Ford out of the ring and onto Mina and Toni. They post on the ring apron.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Ford do the Matrix, and then puts her legs around Shirakawa, and Bayne hits a lariat to Mina for a big crowd reaction.

Storm screams "I hate you!" at Megan, which distracts her enough for Mina to try and get the tag. Megan hits a German. Mina seems to roll through, though, and she hits a missile dropkick from the top to Bayne. Ford and Storm get the tags for their teams, and Storm hits some dropkicks.

She hits a German on Ford. Storm decks Bayne and hits the hip attack on Ford in their corner. Mina gets the tag and goes to the top, but Megan enters the ring and shoves Toni into Mina. Mina and Toni regroup though and take Bayne and Ford off the apron with a double hip attack.

Mina to the outside, as she hits a crossbody onto both Ford and Bayne. Ford is returned to the ring, and Mina from the top with a sling blade. Bayne is back and she boots Mina in the face. Ford with the cover, but Storm saves the match. Mina fights back and goes to put the Figure-Four on Ford.

Bayne hits a flying lariat to Mina. Bayne picks up Mina onto her shoulders, Ford to the top rope, Doomsday Device follows. Marina Shafir is here and she puts Storm in the Mother’s Milk to prevent her from making the save, as Ford covers Shirakawa for the victory.

Winners: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

It's main event time!

But first, we get a video package on Roderick Strong. The commentators then run down the lineup for this week's AEW Collision and next week's AEW Dynamite. Back inside the arena, Swerve Strickland and Kevin Knight make their respective ring walks.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our last match of the evening. AEW World Champion MJF is seen looking on, as he was for the Samoa Joe match earlier, and the Kenny Omega bout as well. Knight takes Strickland to the corner, but Strickland back to center and he takes Knight to the mat.

Big Beal incoming from Strickland. Another lockup, Strickland with wrist control, and he takes Knight down to the mat. Knight manages to roll through, however, and words are traded. Knight with a leapfrog and an arm drag to Strickland. Swerve to his feet, and Knight sends him out and to the floor.

Knight goes for a baseball slide, but Strickland gets out of dodge. He thinks he is out of range, until he gets Knight flying over the top and taking him out. Back in the ring, and Knight mocks Strickland’s dance. That enrages Swerve, who grabs him by the fingers and takes him to the corner.

He sits him on the top rope and slaps Knight out of the ring and to the floor. Strickland grabs Knight and takes him up the ring steps. It looked like Strickland wanted to hit a piledriver, but Knight with a back body drop, and Strickland crashes to the floor.

Knight follows up with a missile dropkick from the steps. On that note, we shift gears and head into what is likely to be the final commercial break of the evening. When the show returns, we hear a loud "Swerve's House!" chant. Knight takes over on offense, however, as MJF is shown watching on from the rafters again.

Strickland hits a Flatliner to shift the offensive momentum back in his favor. Fans respond with a loud "Swerve's House!" again. Swerve goes for a House Call, but Knight avoids it and follows up with a splash for a pin fall attempt that comes up short.

Swerve looks to have things done with a Dragon Sleeper, but Knight recovers and escapes. He hits his UFO spot and a coast to coast dropkick for a super close two count. Fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Swerve and Knight trade loud shots. Swerve hits a House Call out of mid-air.

He follows up with a Verte-breaker and Big Pressure for the win. MJF is shown watching on again as Swerve celebrates his victory. Excalibur plugs this week's AEW Collision one more time and the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Swerve Strickland