WWE NXT Results - January 20th, 2026

Tonight on NXT, two qualifying matches for the NXT Championship Ladder Match pitting Josh Briggs and Shiloh Hill against each other & Sean Legacy and Eli Knight against each other, ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria), Wren-QCC (Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey) and Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) compete in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine the No. 1 Contender's Match for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles, Ethan Page defends his NXT North American Championship against a debuting Elio LeFleur and more!

The show opens with clips of NXT from last week where Ava declares a six man ladder match for the NXT Championship that Oba Femi vacated. The clips also highlight that there will be qualifying matches for the ladder match - two of them happening tonight.

Backstage, Ava talks to the security and talks to them to look out for Tony D'Angelo and to communicate with her if they see him show up at NXT.

Match 1 - NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Elio LeFleur

We get the bell, LeFleur and Page lock up. Page takes down LeFleur with a shoulder check and then puts LeFleur in a side headlock. LeFleur is knocked down again but he bounces back up and starts flipping and throwing Page around. LeFleur taps Page on the head and flies around and flips over Page and then kicks him in the head. LeFleur sends Page outside the ring and hits a headscissors off the steps knocking Page down. Page is tossed back in the ring and Page knocks LeFleur on the ropes and then slams LeFleur down on the ropes. LeFleur is kicked off the apron and we cut to a commercial break.

We're back and Page has LeFleur in a Boston Crab. LeFleur gets to the bottom rope breaking the hold. Page gets LeFleur to his feet and punches him back down to the mat. Page lifts LeFleur from the mat and powerslams him and covers LeFleur for a near fall. Page smothers LeFleur's face into the mat and screams at him. Page goes for Ego's Edge and LeFleur counters and back body drops Page. LeFleur punches Page and hits a springboard crossbody followed by a kick. LeFleur hits a spinning neckbreaker and covers Page who kicks out at two. LeFleur goes for a 450 Splash and Page gets out of the way and kicks LeFleur and covers him for a near fall. Page stomps on LeFleur's leg and LeFleur catches Page trying to kick him and LeFleur slaps Page. LeFleur comes off the ropes and Page dropkicks LeFleur midair. LeFleur counters a powerslam and DDTs Page and then climbs the ropes and moonsaults onto Page outside the ring. Back in the ring, LeFleur hits a springboard knee to Page and covers Page who kicks out at two. LeFleur hits a coast to coast and covers Page who kicks out again. LeFleur goes for a 450 and Page gets his knees up and covers LeFleur for a near fall. Page goes for Ego's Edge and LeFleur counters and kicks Page. Page powerbombs LeFleur and hooks the tights and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

As Page is celebrating, Ricky Saints comes out and meets Page by the entryway. Saints says he and Page are holding up NXT and tells him to go back and relax. Saints says he'll be on commentary for the first qualifying match.

We see a clip from LFG where Booker T and Keanu Carver do some arguing and then see Carver leaving Shawn Michaels' office all pissed off.

Match 2 - NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Shiloh Hill -vs- Josh Briggs

Briggs charges Hill at the bell and Hill punches Briggs in the corner. Hill takes down Briggs with a shoulder check and Briggs chops Hill back. Briggs punches Hill to the mat and then slams his head into the turnbuckles. Briggs brutalizes Hill in the corner and Hill fights back and hits a spinning neckbreaker and then takes down Briggs and covers him for a near fall. Hill and Briggs battle on the apron and Hill hits a leg drop on the apron. Briggs slams down and splashes on him and covers Hill and Hill kicks out at two. Hill hits a headscissors and sends Briggs to the mat. Briggs trips Hill and sends him to the outside. Outside the ring, Briggs throws Hill and Hill flies back with a cannonball off the steel steps. Briggs punches Hill and we cut to a break.

We come back to NXT, Briggs and Hill are laid out. Briggs covers Hill and Hill kicks out. Briggs locks Hill in a side headlock, Hill tries to battle out of it and gets to his feet. Briggs drops Hill and hits an elbow and covers Hill for a two count. Hill is locked in another side headlock and he powers out of it and punches Briggs. Hill is sent into the corner and Hill fires back and takes down Briggs and punches him several times. Briggs takes down Hill and covers him for a near fall. Briggs kicks Hill and slaps him around. Hill gets pissed and punches Briggs a bunch of times. Briggs is taken down with a shoulder tackle. Hill hits a top rope flying clotheslines and slams Briggs down. Hill hits a standing Moonsault and covers Briggs for a near fall. Briggs elbows Hill and punches him in the face. Hill kicks Briggs in the face and then walks into a big boot. Briggs chokeslams Hill and Hill kicks out at two. Hill pulls Briggs off the ropes and hits a double underhook slam and covers Briggs for a near fall. Briggs kicks Hill in the face goes for a Moonsault and misses. Hill slams down Briggs with a spinning neckbreaker and gets the win.

Winner: Shiloh Hill

After the match, Tony D'Angelo runs in and takes out both Hill and Briggs. D'Angelo starts to leave and locks eyes with Ricky Saints and then leaves.

Sol Ruca and Zaria talk backstage. Zaria talks about how her shoulder has taken a beating for Ruca not being there last time. Zaria says she isn't 100% and if that causes them to lose to not blame her.

Match 3: Vanity Project (Brad Balor & Ricky Smokes) w/Jackson Drake -vs- Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) w/Andre Chase

Connors and Smokes start the match and they fly around the ring and Smokes takes down Connors. Connors then slams down Smokes and tags Dixon in. Smokes punches Dixon and Balor is tagged in. Connors is tagged back in and Balor is double teamed. Smokes runs in and is taken out by Chase U and sent outside the ring. Connors and Dixon fly through the ropes and take out Balor and Smokes. Back in the ring, Connors gets distracted and Balor slams him off the top rope and then punches him out. Smokes is tagged in and Connors is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Balor is tagged back in and Connors punches him and tries to tag Dixon. Connors hits an enzuigiri and Smokes is tagged in. Connors is double teamed and covered and he kicks out at two. Balor is tagged in and he tags out and they try to double team Connors. Connors evades them and tags in Dixon. Dixon takes out both Balor and Smokes. Vanity Project gets sent out of the ring and Dixon hits a flying corkscrew splash onto Smokes and Balor. Back in the ring, Dixon hits a spinning corkscrew splash and covers onto Smokes and covers him for a near fall. Connors is tagged in and Smokes is double teamed and covered and Balor breaks the pin. Balor is tagged in and all four men now battle in the ring. Dixon is tagged in and Connors is pulled out of the ring. Dixon gets distracted and gets kneed. Smokes is tagged in and Dixon is double teamed and pinned.

Winners: The Vanity Project

Ava talks to Robert Stone backstage. Ava says she's called the police on Tony D'Angelo. Lola Vice runs in and wants Izzi Dame. Thea Hail comes in and says she wants her rematch. Ava says they'll have a triple threat with Dame on Feb 3rd.

Jaida Parker walks backstage and we cut to a break.

We return to NXT and we get a sitdown interview from earlier with Keanu Carver. Carver keeps cutting off the questions and he doesn't want to be here and gets up mid interview and leaves without answering any of Blake Howard's questions.

Jaida Parker makes her way out to the ring. Parker gets the mic and says she appreciates everyone and says she's happy to be back. She says things have changed but she hasn't changed. She talks about this new era of NXT and she's watched Kendal Grey excel and gives Grey props. She talks about Blake Monroe and says Monroe doesn't deserve anything. She talks about Lola Vice and gives Vice some props. Parker says standards don't need to talk, they get tested, pressed and checked and she represents that. She says she didn't rush back for that reason but she hears everyone and that everyone has their own opinions. She talks about her naysayers and she says there are days she can't catch a break and someone is always telling her what to do. She says she may not catch a break but she catches eyes and attention. She talks about when she's in the room the air gets tighter and that's pressure and that happens when she walks through the door. Parker says she deserves everything she wants and she will never fit in a box nor will she dim her light. The lights go off and Blake Monroe shows up and asks to put the spotlight where it belongs and Monroe is up in the balcony area. Monroe asks for the lights to come back up and talks about how Parker interrupted her last week and says Parker doesn't get to stand in her way. Parker says all Monroe does is talk and she's in the ring and Monroe has to deal with her at the end of the day.

Ava is backstage with Myles Borne and Elio LeFleur. Ava tells LeFleur to not worry about his loss. Ricky Saints walks by and Borne talks to him about his recent actions. Ethan Page comes in and asks Borne which version of him they'll get when he tries to qualify for the title ladder match.

Match 4 - NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Sean Legacy -vs- Eli Knight

The men lock up at the bell. Knight tosses Legacy around and Legacy does the same to Knight. They both catch each other attempting to kick each other. Both men counter each other's moves and mimic each other. Both try drop kicking each other and we regroup. Legacy dropkicks Knight sending him out of the ring. Legacy flies through the ropes and takes out Knight. Back in the ring, Legacy hits a crossbody and covers Knight for a near fall. Legacy chops Knight several times and slams his head into the turnbuckle and chops Knight some more. Knight flips over Legacy and dropkicks Legacy to the outside. Knight hits a springboard Moonsault and wipes out Legacy and we get a break.

Back from a commercial break and Legacy kicks Knight in the back. Knight is covered and kicks out at two. Knight elbows Legacy and Legacy kicks back and slams down Knight. Legacy hits a standing Moonsault and covers Knight for a near fall. Knight and Legacy trade punches and Knight is knocked down and covered and Knight kicks out at two. Knight blocks a suplex and tries to suplex Legacy. They keep blocking suplex attempts and Legacy punches Knight to the mat. Both men clothesline each other and they're both laid out. The men trade punches in the middle of the ring, Knight kicks Legacy and Legacy uppercuts Knight. Knight hits a step up enzuigiri and Knight is then kicked down. They both try to pin each other and fail. Knight kicks Legacy and Legacy hits a superkick and then hits a Spanish Fly on Knight. Legacy hits a 450 Splash and covers Knight for a near fall. Legacy gets Knight on his shoulders and Knight gets loose. Legacy is suplexed into the corner. Knight hits a Moonsault and covers Legacy for a near fall. Legacy gets rolled up, Legacy counters and rolls up Knight who kicks out. Knight hits Sliced Bread and climbs the ropes. Knight goes for a Moonsault and Legacy gets his knees up. Legacy hits a spinning burning hammer type move and gets the win.

Winner: Sean Legacy

After the match, the men share words and shake hands. Tony D'Angelo runs in and beats up both Legacy and Knight. D'Angelo chokeslams Legacy on the announce desk and stares down Ricky Saints who is on commentary. Ava comes out with the police, D'Angelo exits the ring and faces the cops and allows himself to get arrested.

We come back from a commercial break and see Tony D'Angelo being escorted out of the venue in handcuffs. Blake Howard tries to get a word from D'Angelo but he stays silent. OTM comes by and push Howard out of the way and call out DarkState. They challenge DarkState to a title match next week.

Brad Balor, Jackson Drake and Ricky Smokes pump themselves up backstage with some women. They talk about Drake's ladder match next week. Robert Stone comes in and says Drake will face Joe Hendry. Hendry shows up and says he looks forward to the qualifier match.

Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars talk backstage about OTM calling them out. Cutler James comes by and talks about Tony D'Angelo attacking Dion Lennox last week. Lennox comes in and talks about qualifying for the ladder match.

Match 5 - TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contender's Match: ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria) -vs- Wren-QCC (Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey) -vs- Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) w/Jacy Jayne

Reid, Ruca and Grey start. Grey is rolled up by Ruca and Grey tries to roll up Reid and they trade pinning attempts. Reid is suplexed and covered by both Grey and Ruca. Ruca dropkicks both Reid and Grey. Zaria is tagged in and she clotheslines both Grey and Reid. Sinclair is tagged in and Zaria is double teamed. Sinclair hits a facebuster on Zaria and takes down Reid and covers Reid for a near fall. Henley is tagged in and she takes out Sinclair and Sinclair is double teamed. Zaria attacks Henley and Jayne goes to hit Zaria and stops. Back in the ring, Zaria slams down Sinclair and tags in Ruca. Zaria's shoulder gives out not allowing them to double team. Henley and Reid attack Grey and Sinclair and take out ZaRuca. Grey and Sinclair attack everyone outside the ring as well. Back in the ring, Grey tries to pin Ruca and we cut to a break.

Back to our Main Event, Reid and Henley double team Grey. Reid covers Grey who kicks out at two. Reid hits some elbows and tags in Henley. Henley flattens Grey and covers and Ruca breaks the pin. Zaria is tagged in and she takes out Grey and slams Henley into the corner. Zaria kicks down Grey and Henley. Zaria chokes out Grey in the corner. Henley gets kicked by Grey and Grey counters and Henley sneaks in and takes Grey on her shoulders. Zaria comes off the top rope and clotheslines Grey off of Henley's shoulders and all the women are laid out. Reid, Ruca and Sinclair are tagged in. Sinclair attacks Reid and Ruca with chops and punches. Sinclair sends Ruca into Reid and then suplexes Ruca and slams down Reid. Grey is tagged in and Ruca is double teamed and covered and Reid breaks the pin. Reid kicks Ruca and and slams down Grey and covers for a near fall. Reid gets rolled up and she kicks out. Jayne tries to punch Grey but misses. Grey puts Reid in an arm bar. Ruca splashes onto Grey breaking the hold and tries to pin Grey but she kicks out. The three punch each other in the middle of the ring. Ruca is sent out of the ring, Reid and Grey battle in the ring. Ruca gets back in the ring and hits a backstabber on both Reid and Grey. Zaria is tagged in and she hits a double spear on Reid and Grey. Henley and Ruca fight outside the ring. Zaria punches Reid and Grey hits Shades of Grey on Zaria and Reid breaks the pin. Jayne punches Grey, Sinclair takes out Jayne. Henley takes out Sinclair and in the ring, Zaria is hit with a crucifix bomb by Reid. Zaria is double teamed and Henley covers Zaria and Ruca breaks the pin. Ruca hits a double Sol Snatcher on Henley and Reid. Zaria slams down Henley and gets the win.

Winners: ZaRuca

Ruca and Zaria celebrate in the ring and we cut to the card for next week's NXT and the show then goes off the air.