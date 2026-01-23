Chris Jericho Opens Up On Ageism In Wrestling And Music

Chris Jericho has been part of the pro wrestling industry for more than three decades and, at 55 years old, he continues to balance his in ring career with his work in music.

Ahead of an upcoming UK tour with his band Fozzy, Chris Jericho spoke with Soundsphere Magazine and reflected on the idea of ageism, not only in wrestling but across the music world as well. Jericho made it clear that age should not be viewed as a barrier to creativity or ambition, regardless of the industry.

“It’s never too late. Ageism does exist, and you can’t worry about it,” Jericho said. “Your age is your age, but you can’t worry about it, it’s not a death sentence to be in your 50s, right, or your 60s and 70s, there’s still time to do things. Maybe you’re not going to have a career like The Rolling Stones, but you can still do it, write a song, record a song, audition for parts, all that stuff you can still do. The biggest detriment to success that we have is ourselves. Why not do it. Someone’s got to do it, so why don’t you.”

Jericho’s comments come as he prepares to hit the road with Fozzy in the coming weeks, showing no signs of slowing down outside of wrestling. Inside the ring, the former AEW World Champion was last seen at AEW Dynasty 2025, where he suffered a loss to Bandido.

Although Jericho has been absent from AEW television for several months, speculation continues to swirl about his future. With his AEW deal nearing its end, rumours have intensified about a possible return to WWE, though nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.