Trick Williams Opens Up About Slapping Randy Orton’s Microphone

Trick Williams recently looked back on a memorable moment with Randy Orton during the January 9 2026 edition of SmackDown, opening up about the unexpected aftermath of his actions during the segment.

While appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Williams reflected on slapping the microphone out of Orton’s hand, admitting that the moment played out far differently than anything he had experienced before. Coming from NXT, where the crowd setup is more controlled, Williams said he did not immediately consider how the microphone might travel once it left Orton’s hand.

“All I know was, look, I smacked the microphone because I meant it. And you could feel the trajectory of the microphone, this beam line, right? You know, toward all these people. Now, in NXT, we don’t have fans on that side, so I never had to think about that. You see what I’m saying?

So I’m like, ‘Oh man, I should have thought about that. Maybe I should have smacked it down,’ ’cause, you know, I smacked it and it went up a little bit. I just see people parting like the Red Sea, you know what I mean? Just everybody cleared out of the way.

But from what I heard, nobody got hit. But, that’s what I’m hoping is the case nobody got hit, man. And, shout out, ’cause I tried to apologize in German, but they didn’t understand what I was saying.”

Williams noted that while the moment looked intense on television, there was never any intention to put fans at risk. He explained that adapting to larger arenas and different crowd layouts is still part of his learning curve as he continues to make appearances on WWE’s main roster shows.

The segment itself went on to become one of the more talked about moments of the night, with fans reacting strongly to the interaction between Williams and Orton. Despite the brief scare, Williams laughed off the situation in hindsight and emphasized that he is grateful no one was hurt, chalking it up as another lesson learned under the bright lights of SmackDown.