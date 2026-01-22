Mick Foley Reveals He Is Officially Down 100 Pounds After Two Year Journey

Mick Foley has shared a major personal milestone, revealing that he is officially down 100 pounds from his highest recorded weight.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted the update on social media, noting that he now weighs 272 pounds after once tipping the scales at 372. Foley admitted he briefly crept back toward 300 pounds last year before refocusing and returning to the 270s.

“It took two years, but I’m officially down 100 pounds from my all-time high of 372 pounds in January, 2024,” Foley wrote. “I actually thought last year my high was 379 and I hit my goal when I hit 279 last January…. But little did I know I was 7 pounds short of my 100 lb goal one year ago.”

Foley credited a mix of lifestyle changes and medical support for the transformation.

“Yes, I had some help in the form of Wegovy, which helped reduce the constant cravings…. But I made wiser eating choices, stopped eating when I was starting to get full instead of when I was stuffed and did a little bit of that @ddpyoga as well,” he said. “I’ve managed to keep the weight off since last year and actually hit my goal….finally!”

Now 60, Foley has also been feeling the benefits physically after undergoing hip and knee replacements. He said the improvements have been noticeable in day to day life.

“I am moving around so much better, I’m not short of wind after walking up hills and stairs, and one day may even take my shirt off at the beach,” he added.

Foley’s next target is reaching 250 pounds. He thanked fans for their ongoing support and encouragement throughout the process.

The update comes just weeks after Mick Foley confirmed he will not be renewing his WWE Legends contract when it expires this summer. Foley cited WWE’s close association with President Donald Trump as the reason, saying Trump’s response following the death of director Rob Reiner was the final factor in his decision.