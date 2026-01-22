×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mick Foley Reveals He Is Officially Down 100 Pounds After Two Year Journey

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 22, 2026
Mick Foley Reveals He Is Officially Down 100 Pounds After Two Year Journey

Mick Foley has shared a major personal milestone, revealing that he is officially down 100 pounds from his highest recorded weight.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted the update on social media, noting that he now weighs 272 pounds after once tipping the scales at 372. Foley admitted he briefly crept back toward 300 pounds last year before refocusing and returning to the 270s.

“It took two years, but I’m officially down 100 pounds from my all-time high of 372 pounds in January, 2024,” Foley wrote. “I actually thought last year my high was 379 and I hit my goal when I hit 279 last January…. But little did I know I was 7 pounds short of my 100 lb goal one year ago.”

Foley credited a mix of lifestyle changes and medical support for the transformation.

“Yes, I had some help in the form of Wegovy, which helped reduce the constant cravings…. But I made wiser eating choices, stopped eating when I was starting to get full instead of when I was stuffed and did a little bit of that @ddpyoga as well,” he said. “I’ve managed to keep the weight off since last year and actually hit my goal….finally!”

Now 60, Foley has also been feeling the benefits physically after undergoing hip and knee replacements. He said the improvements have been noticeable in day to day life.

“I am moving around so much better, I’m not short of wind after walking up hills and stairs, and one day may even take my shirt off at the beach,” he added.

Foley’s next target is reaching 250 pounds. He thanked fans for their ongoing support and encouragement throughout the process.

The update comes just weeks after Mick Foley confirmed he will not be renewing his WWE Legends contract when it expires this summer. Foley cited WWE’s close association with President Donald Trump as the reason, saying Trump’s response following the death of director Rob Reiner was the final factor in his decision.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mick Foley (@realmickfoley)

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Jan. 22nd 2026

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 23rd 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 24th 2026

#snme

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#honorclub

WWE Monday Night RAW

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jan. 26th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 27th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cedar Park, Texas

Jan. 28th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 31st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy