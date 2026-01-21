The Undertaker Reveals His Creative Vision For AAA After WWE Takeover

The Undertaker is taking a hands on role in shaping the future of AAA and he has a clear vision for where the legendary lucha libre promotion should be heading.

Following WWE’s acquisition of AAA in 2025, the WWE Hall of Famer has quietly become an influential voice behind the scenes, particularly when it comes to creative direction and overall presentation. Rather than forcing sweeping changes, Undertaker says his approach is about refining what already exists.

Speaking on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Undertaker explained that his focus is on structure and logic inside the ring, while still respecting AAA’s deeply rooted identity.

“Helping out with creative and doing some stuff with AAA, I’m trying to , my vision is to almost take a step back to step forward. I’m really high on the physicality and the actual in-ring stuff and things making sense, which is kind of difficult from where I’ve come from and then working with AAA.”

A key part of that challenge, according to Undertaker, is balancing modern production with the history that defines lucha libre. He made it clear that the goal is not to erase tradition, but to enhance it.

“The lucha libre legacy is incredible, right? With the mask and then there’s so many [legacy wrestlers]… there’s this guy who then has a son who has a son. So all these legacies and all this culture is in there. What we’re trying to do is honor that, but give more production value to the product and help story tell a little better. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Undertaker also spoke highly of AAA’s talent and fanbase, believing the promotion has enormous upside if the right elements are blended together.

“Talking about incredible athletes and the things that they can do is, it’s amazing. And the following they have is amazing. So if I can take the best of lucha libre and the best of what I know and I can mold them together, I think we’re going to have something that’s really, really special down there.”

While WWE influences will naturally be present, Undertaker stressed that AAA is not meant to become a replica of Raw or SmackDown.

“But that’s the key. I’m not trying to make AAA Lucha Libre, I’m not trying to make it Raw or SmackDown WWE. I’m taking some elements of that, adding it to what they already do, and try and make a product that everyone will want to see. And it’s an alternative. It’s just like the other company. Raw, SmackDown, all these other, TNA, just to give people a variety and different things to enjoy about wrestling.”