AEW Dynamite Preview: First Time Singles Matches Set For Orlando

All Elite Wrestling is back in Orlando tonight with a loaded live edition of AEW Dynamite from the Addition Financial Arena. The card blends fresh matchups with heated faction issues, a street fight, and a major debut tied directly to the world title picture.

Kenny Omega finally gets his hands on Josh Alexander in a first time ever singles match. Alexander has been firmly aligned with the Don Callis Family and was responsible for taking Kota Ibushi out of action. After months of crossing paths in multi man situations, Omega now has a one on one opportunity to strike back as he looks to start 2026 with momentum against a faction that has plagued him for years.

The new AEW World Trios Champions JetSpeed will both be tested in singles competition against former world champions. Kevin Knight faces Swerve Strickland in a matchup fueled by respect and ambition. Strickland has openly praised Knight’s upside, but Knight has made it clear he is ready to prove he belongs at the top right now after pinning Powerhouse Hobbs to secure the trios titles on Collision.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey meets Samoa Joe in a first time singles encounter. Joe enters the bout with something to prove following the trios title loss and is expected to bring an aggressive edge against one of the fastest rising names on the roster.

MJF is also set to appear live. Fresh off another successful title defense and a busy week outside AEW, the world champion has doubled down on his promise to be a traveling champion. That mission brings new faces with him tonight, as Alec Price and Jordan Oliver officially arrive and immediately step into a high profile tag team match.

Faction warfare explodes in a Street Fight as the Death Riders collide with the Don Callis Family. The rivalry intensified after a heated exchange between Jon Moxley and Don Callis on Collision that quickly turned physical, setting the stage for a chaotic six man clash.

The women’s division is also in focus as “Timeless” Toni Storm teams with Mina Shirakawa against Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. Ford makes her return to action looking to settle unfinished business alongside Bayne in a match with clear personal stakes.

AEW Dynamite Announced Card

• Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

• Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

• Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

• Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family Street Fight

• MJF live in Orlando

• FTR vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver

• Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs

• Triangle of Madness respond to Kris Statlander’s challenge