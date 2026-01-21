Tommaso Ciampa Confirms WWE Departure As Contract Nears Expiration

Tommaso Ciampa has officially confirmed that his run with WWE is coming to an end.

The former NXT Champion released a statement revealing that his contract is set to expire in the very near future and that he has made the decision not to renew it. Prior to the announcement, BodySlam.net reported that Ciampa was planning his exit from the company, a report that has now been validated by Ciampa himself.

Reflecting on his decade-long journey, Tommaso Ciampa expressed deep gratitude to those he worked alongside throughout his time with WWE. He thanked everyone who played a role in the past ten years, calling it an incredible journey, and gave special recognition to the men and women he shared locker rooms and rings with, stating that he has nothing but love and respect for them.

Ciampa also took time to highlight what his NXT years meant to him, offering heartfelt thanks to his black and gold family and acknowledging how significant that chapter was in his career. He closed that portion by thanking the fans who have supported him over the past two decades, saying their continued backing has meant everything to him.

Looking ahead, Ciampa made it clear that retirement is not on the table. He noted that the first ten years of his career were spent traveling the independent scene, while the second decade was spent touring the world under the WWE banner. With another decade still ahead of him, Ciampa said he is excited and motivated by whatever challenges come next.

He wrapped up his statement by announcing that his bookings are officially open for the first time in over ten years, including appearances, signings, seminars, media projects, fitness collaborations, sponsorships, and more.

During his WWE tenure, Ciampa established himself as one of the most respected performers of his era, capturing the NXT Championship and multiple Tag Team titles while leaving a lasting mark on the brand.