Buff Bagwell Still Chasing One Final Match After Life Changing Surgery

Having one more match is still on the mind of Buff Bagwell, six months into life after having his right leg amputated.

The former WCW star underwent the procedure last July following long term injuries connected to a 2020 car accident. While the decision was life changing, Bagwell has been open about how the surgery dramatically improved his day to day quality of life after years of pain and limited mobility.

From the moment he began his recovery, Bagwell made it clear he had one unfinished goal. He wants to wrestle one more match. That dream is still alive, but only under very specific conditions.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bagwell explained that he is unwilling to return unless he can do it the right way.

“I know I could wrestle again another match or two,” Bagwell said. “But if I can’t do it where it’s not ugly, I’m not going to do it. And I’m not sure that’s possible. I don’t want it to be ugly. If it’s ugly at all, I’m not going to do it.”

One of the biggest challenges is something most fans never think about. Simply getting into the ring. Even with a $135,000 prosthetic leg, Bagwell admits there is no easy way to climb the steps or slide in without it looking awkward.

“That will be the first thing you got to conquer, is getting in, or sliding in and getting up fast,” he said. “But again, if I can’t do those things without them being ugly, I’m not going to do it. But I think I can. I think I can do it where it’s not ugly.”

Bagwell’s amputation was above the knee, which limits movement compared to a standard knee joint. His prosthetic does not function like a natural leg, making timing and balance major obstacles if he were to step back into the ring.

Despite those hurdles, Bagwell plans to test himself soon.

“I just don’t know yet,” he said. “So we’re definitely going to, in the next couple of months, I’m going to get in the ring and just see what I can do. But I really do think no matter what, I will do one match just because that’s one of my goals.”

Outside of wrestling, Bagwell continues to make major personal progress. He is now more than three years sober and says that journey helped him rediscover who he is. He credits his faith and his wife Stacy for helping him turn his life around.

At 56, Bagwell is also working on a documentary titled Still Buff, which will chronicle his amputation recovery. He has been sharing updates through his YouTube channel, with his latest milestone being the ability to walk without using a cane.