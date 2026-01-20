×
MLW Confirms Fusion Television Series Will Return In 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 20, 2026
After stepping away from weekly television for the past two years, Major League Wrestling is officially preparing to bring Fusion back into its programming lineup.

The company released a short teaser confirming that Fusion will return sometime in 2026. MLW has kept the series on pause since late 2023, shifting its focus toward standalone event specials rather than a regular weekly broadcast. While no specific premiere date has been confirmed, the promotion made it clear that the comeback is approaching.

“You waited. You demanded. Soon it returns. MLW Fusion 2026,” the teaser message read.

The timing of the announcement lines up with a busy stretch ahead for MLW. Earlier this week, it was revealed that MLW will collaborate with NJPW and CMLL for Fantastica Mania USA, set for April 12 in Charleston, South Carolina. That event is currently listed as a Fusion taping, suggesting the revived series may play a major role in MLW’s presentation moving forward.

Fusion originally launched in 2018 and quickly became MLW’s flagship television show. Over the years, it aired across MLW’s YouTube platform and beIN Sports before quietly going off the air in December 2023.

Before Fusion officially returns, MLW has another major show on deck. Battle Riot VIII takes place on January 29 in Kissimmee, Florida, headlined by the annual Battle Riot match. In the bout, Mads Krule Krugger will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against 39 other competitors. The event is scheduled to stream live on YouTube.

