VGW Secures Multi Year Partnership Agreement With WWE

WWE issued the following press release:

VGW ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH WWE

PERTH, AU – Interactive entertainment company VGW is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with WWE®, the global leader in sports entertainment, commencing in 2026.

The partnership will see VGW’s portfolio of online social games brands collaborate with WWE across multiple platforms, providing premium entertainment experiences for millions of players and fans across the United States.

WWE’s year-round entertainment schedule and massive global following , reaching more than one billion households worldwide in more than twenty languages , makes it a natural fit for VGW’s highly engaged U.S. player base.

Through the agreement, VGW will access WWE’s global network and WWE Superstar talent to create engaging, high-impact content and campaigns. This includes production time with WWE Superstars, integration across WWE’s digital and social channels and broadcast exposure across major networks. Further amplifying their visibility, VGW’s brands will feature prominently across WWE programming, including SmackDown®, and WWE Premium Live Events including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®.

The partnership brings together two brands with deeply engaged communities, opening up new ways to create shared moments for players and fans alike.

“WWE is an entertainment powerhouse with a passionate fan community,” said VGW’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Whitford. “This collaboration connects our audiences through dynamic content and experiences that combine VGW’s love of games with WWE’s iconic brand. We’re thrilled to be partnering with WWE to deliver memorable campaigns and unique player experiences, while continuing to engage our existing audience in fresh and exciting ways.”

“VGW has built a highly engaged and passionate player community, and this partnership allows us to leverage WWE’s global, year-round platform to create premium, always-on experiences for fans,” said Jesse Tomares, Vice President, Global Partnerships at WWE. “By combining VGW’s expertise in interactive entertainment with WWE’s unmatched reach and storytelling engine, we’re creating new ways for our audiences to engage across multiple touchpoints.”

The partnership will officially launch in the coming weeks, with several major campaigns already in development.