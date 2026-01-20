WWE Unreal Confirmed To Return This Summer With Season Three

Netflix has officially renewed WWE Unreal for a third season.

The announcement was revealed at the end of season two, which dropped on the streaming platform today, January 20, 2026. The third season is confirmed to premiere this summer.

Season two centered on the Road to SummerSlam 2025 and pulled back the curtain on several major creative decisions that never made it to air. The series revealed early plans that were later changed, including scrapped directions involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, offering fans a rare look at how WWE storylines evolve behind the scenes.

The episode format remains the same as season one, with five episodes running roughly 50 minutes each. WWE Unreal continues to focus on life beyond the characters, showing the personal side of WWE Superstars and the creative process that shapes the biggest events on the calendar.

Season two also teases abandoned SummerSlam ideas, including planned top matches and discussions around the return of Finn Balor’s Demon persona, adding to the appeal for fans eager to see what almost happened.