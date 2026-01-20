WWE NXT Preview: Ethan Page Vs Elio LeFleur And Championship Qualifiers

The January 20, 2026 episode of WWE NXT will air from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, with a stacked card that moves several major stories forward. The night includes a championship defense, the opening round of a tournament to crown a new NXT Champion, and a high pressure tag team match with title implications.

North American Championship spotlight

Ethan Page will put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Elio LeFleur in what will be LeFleur’s first match on the brand. Previously known on the independent scene as Aigle Blanc, LeFleur arrives with momentum after being granted an immediate title opportunity by NXT General Manager Ava on last week’s show. For Page, this defense represents another chance to cement his grip on the championship against an unknown but highly touted challenger.

The road to a new NXT Champion begins

With Oba Femi vacating the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil, Ava has announced a six man Ladder Match to crown a new champion on February 3. That journey officially begins tonight with two qualifying bouts.

Josh Briggs meets Shiloh Hill in the first qualifier. Hill is still early in his NXT run but has already drawn attention as a former college football player and the winner of WWE LFG Season 2. Briggs brings size and experience, making this a pivotal test for the newcomer.

The second qualifier sees Sean Legacy go one on one with Eli Knight. Legacy, a standout from the WWE ID program, has quietly built momentum with impressive showings in recent multi man matches. Knight, competing in just his second NXT appearance, continues to turn heads after previously wrestling for Reality of Wrestling and GCW and making a deep run in the Speed Championship tournament.

Tag team chaos with TNA title stakes

A triple threat tag team match will determine the next challengers for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Sol Ruca and Zaria square off with Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey, while Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid look to assert their dominance. With three teams colliding, the match promises fast paced action and major implications for the Knockouts division.

Full WWE NXT lineup for January 20, 2026

WWE NXT North American Championship

Ethan Page vs Elio LeFleur

WWE NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Josh Briggs vs Shiloh Hill

WWE NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Sean Legacy vs Eli Knight

Number one contenders match for TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Sol Ruca and Zaria vs Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey vs Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid