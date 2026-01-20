Jim Ross Postpones AEW Dynamite Appearance After Scary Fall At Home

Jim Ross made a surprise return to the AEW commentary desk earlier this month, appearing on the January 7 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite in his home state of Oklahoma. The Hall of Famer received a warm reaction from fans, marking another step in his gradual return to on screen duties with the company.

Ross was also scheduled to be part of the January 21 Dynamite taping in Orlando Florida, but those plans were abruptly put on hold after an unexpected health scare at home. Taking to Twitter X, Ross explained to fans that a fall in his living room left him unable to travel as planned.

“Great #CFBPlayoff game tonight! Congrats to @IUHoosiers for an amazing win vs @CanesFootball. My trip to Orlando for @AEW Dynamite is postponed due to an untimely fall that saw me lying on my living room floor for 5 hours. I’ll be watching!”

While Ross did not provide further medical details, the incident adds to a growing list of health challenges he has faced in recent years. In 2024, Ross revealed he had made an unexpected trip to the emergency room in Norman Oklahoma after experiencing shortness of breath, later confirming he had contracted a virus.

In 2025, Ross also underwent surgery for colon cancer, which he confirmed was successful following the procedure. Despite these setbacks, Ross has continued to make occasional appearances for AEW, remaining closely connected to the product and its audience.

There is currently no word on when Ross is expected to return to AEW television following the fall, but his message made it clear that he plans to continue following the show while recovering.

WNS wishes J.R. all the very best!