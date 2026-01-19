Updated Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble 2026

WWE has announced several entrants for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2026, starting with the women's match. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Asuka are set to compete. The winner will get a title shot at WrestleMania 42 against either Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, pending no title changes.

On the men's side, Cody Rhodes was the first confirmed entrant, and now the field includes Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta. Gunther will compete in both the Rumble and a singles match against AJ Styles, who must retire if he loses.

Currently, CM Punk holds the World Heavyweight Championship while Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion as the road to WrestleMania approaches. The Royal Rumble will decide the challenger for one of those titles.

Royal Rumble 2026 will take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, January 31, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern. It will air live on the ESPN app in the U.S. and on Netflix worldwide.