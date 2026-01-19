MLW, NJPW, CMLL Team Up for Fantastica Mania USA 2026

MLW is collaborating with NJPW and CMLL for the Fantastica Mania USA 2026 event on April 12 in Charleston, South Carolina. Wrestlers from all three promotions will be featured, but specific names are yet to be revealed. MLW will share details on participating talent soon.

This event will be held at Festival Hall, marking MLW's second show in its new home city, following the announcement of its headquarters relocation to Charleston last November. Notably, the city also hosts Hollywood star Danny McBride, who has partnered with MLW through his Don Gato Tequila brand, sponsoring the Fantastica Mania event.

“As the owner of Major League Wrestling, it matters to me that our hometown always gets the very best this sport has to offer,” Court Bauer said. “Charleston welcomed MLW home, and now it’s only right that we make history here. We’re proud to partner with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL to bring Fantastica Mania to the Holy City. I want to thank Mr. Naoki Sugabayashi, Mr. Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí, and Mr. Hiroshi Tanahashi for collaborating with us to make this event possible… Three of the world’s great organizations will converge in Charleston, and Festival Hall is going to feel it while sipping world championship tequila.”

The event will also serve as a TV taping, promoting elite fighters from the US, Japan, and Mexico for a night of thrilling competition, championship stakes, and cultural crossover. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern time.