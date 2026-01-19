AJ Styles Puts Career on the Line at WWE Royal Rumble

AJ Styles may retire by 2026, with the possibility arising at the upcoming Royal Rumble on January 31. WWE has confirmed a high-stakes match where Styles will retire if he loses to Gunther, who proposed this stipulation after their recent clash on Raw.

During the January 12 episode, Gunther secured a controversial victory over Styles by executing a low blow and a powerbomb. He deceived Styles into releasing a Calf Crusher, leading to his win.

In a recent promo, Styles challenged Gunther, calling him scared. Gunther agreed to a rematch only if Styles risked his career. After discussing it with his wife, Styles accepted, stating, “She said exactly what I was thinking , kick his ass,” making the match official.

Gunther aims to continue his legacy of retiring legends, having already done so with Goldberg and John Cena. The Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh at 2 p.m. Eastern, where Gunther will also participate in the men's Rumble match.

Here is the updated card: