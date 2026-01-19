×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Puts Career on the Line at WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 19, 2026
AJ Styles Puts Career on the Line at WWE Royal Rumble

AJ Styles may retire by 2026, with the possibility arising at the upcoming Royal Rumble on January 31. WWE has confirmed a high-stakes match where Styles will retire if he loses to Gunther, who proposed this stipulation after their recent clash on Raw.

During the January 12 episode, Gunther secured a controversial victory over Styles by executing a low blow and a powerbomb. He deceived Styles into releasing a Calf Crusher, leading to his win.

In a recent promo, Styles challenged Gunther, calling him scared. Gunther agreed to a rematch only if Styles risked his career. After discussing it with his wife, Styles accepted, stating, “She said exactly what I was thinking , kick his ass,” making the match official.

Gunther aims to continue his legacy of retiring legends, having already done so with Goldberg and John Cena. The Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh at 2 p.m. Eastern, where Gunther will also participate in the men's Rumble match.

Here is the updated card:

  • WWE Royal Rumble 2026
  • Men’s Royal Rumble match
  • Women’s Royal Rumble match
  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends against either Randy Orton, Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, or Trick Williams (to be determined at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24)
  • Gunther vs. AJ Styles (Styles must retire if he loses)

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy