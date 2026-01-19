Surprise Heel Turn on WWE Raw

Natalya is inching closer to a long-desired character transformation. On Monday’s WWE Raw, she executed a heel turn by interfering in a match where her protégé Maxxine Dupri was aiming to reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental title from Becky Lynch. As Dupri neared victory, Natalya disrupted the count by pulling Lynch’s foot onto the ropes. Confused, Dupri watched as Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam to retain her title.

Natalya’s aggression didn’t stop there; after the match, she attacked Dupri, placing her in the Sharpshooter and refusing to release her even after the referee intervened. This aggressive behavior aligns with the “low-key legend” persona Natalya has showcased outside WWE, particularly in promotions like GCW Bloodsport. Natalya has expressed a strong desire to bring this character to WWE.

No explanation for the heel turn was provided on Raw, but it seems to stem from jealousy regarding Dupri’s opportunities. As a coach and mentor to Dupri, who regularly trained at Natalya’s Dungeon, the betrayal was unexpected. Dupri had previously won the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from Lynch in November 2025 before losing it back on the first Raw of 2026.