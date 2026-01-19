Trey Miguel Reflects on Past Mistakes, Claims Transformation

In his first comments since being released from AEW and announcing a break from wrestling, Trey Miguel shared insights that may explain his unexpected exit. He addressed his situation on X, stating:

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my time. I’ve always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after. I don’t preach hate and I don’t take any pride in being hateful. I’m a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I’m a different man today.”

He did not mention his release directly. During Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez suggested the release did not stem from AEW talent or Tony Khan, mentioning that it likely came from higher up, possibly from AEW's primary partner, WBD. Miguel’s past homophobic comments from 2020 on Facebook and anti-Semitic remarks from 2019 on X have been speculated as reasons for this situation. Meanwhile, the in-ring debut of Miguel’s Rascalz teammates, Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed, has yet to be announced.