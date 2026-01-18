John Cena’s 2008 Return Voted Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moment Ever

John Cena’s shock comeback in 2008 has officially been crowned the greatest Royal Rumble return of all time.

WWE recently released a countdown video on its official YouTube channel ranking the top 25 returns in Royal Rumble history, celebrating the moments when surprise entrants sent crowds into a frenzy. Topping the entire list was John Cena’s legendary appearance at the 2008 Royal Rumble, a moment that stunned fans after Cena returned far earlier than expected from a serious injury.

That night remains one of the most replayed and talked about Rumble moments ever, with Cena sprinting to the ring to a thunderous reaction and instantly changing the entire feel of the match. Nearly two decades later, it still stands above every other surprise return.

The rest of the list features a mix of modern shockers and classic nostalgia pops, highlighting just how important surprise returns have become to Royal Rumble history.

WWE’s top 25 Royal Rumble returns of all time are as follows.