John Cena’s 2008 Return Voted Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moment Ever

John Cena’s shock comeback in 2008 has officially been crowned the greatest Royal Rumble return of all time.
WWE recently released a countdown video on its official YouTube channel ranking the top 25 returns in Royal Rumble history, celebrating the moments when surprise entrants sent crowds into a frenzy. Topping the entire list was John Cena’s legendary appearance at the 2008 Royal Rumble, a moment that stunned fans after Cena returned far earlier than expected from a serious injury.
That night remains one of the most replayed and talked about Rumble moments ever, with Cena sprinting to the ring to a thunderous reaction and instantly changing the entire feel of the match. Nearly two decades later, it still stands above every other surprise return.
The rest of the list features a mix of modern shockers and classic nostalgia pops, highlighting just how important surprise returns have become to Royal Rumble history.
WWE’s top 25 Royal Rumble returns of all time are as follows.
John Cena at the 2008 Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes at the 2023 Royal Rumble
Edge at the 2020 Royal Rumble
Alexa Bliss at the 2025 Royal Rumble
Roddy Piper at the 2008 Royal Rumble
Naomi at the 2024 Royal Rumble
Rob Van Dam at the 2009 Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio at the 2018 Royal Rumble
The Undertaker at the 2003 Royal Rumble
Chris Jericho at the 2013 Royal Rumble
Booker T at the 2011 Royal Rumble
Diesel at the 2011 Royal Rumble
Trish Stratus at the 2018 Royal Rumble
Charlotte Flair at the 2025 Royal Rumble
Mickie James at the 2022 Royal Rumble
Mr. Perfect at the 2002 Royal Rumble
Bubba Ray Dudley at the 2015 Royal Rumble
Nia Jax at the 2023 Royal Rumble
The Hurricane at the 2018 Royal Rumble
Melina at the 2022 Royal Rumble
Nikki Bella at the 2025 Royal Rumble
Road Dogg at the 2012 Royal Rumble
DDP at the 2015 Royal Rumble
Jake “The Snake” Roberts at the 1996 Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey at the 2022 Royal Rumble