John Cena’s 2008 Return Voted Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moment Ever

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 18, 2026
John Cena’s shock comeback in 2008 has officially been crowned the greatest Royal Rumble return of all time.

WWE recently released a countdown video on its official YouTube channel ranking the top 25 returns in Royal Rumble history, celebrating the moments when surprise entrants sent crowds into a frenzy. Topping the entire list was John Cena’s legendary appearance at the 2008 Royal Rumble, a moment that stunned fans after Cena returned far earlier than expected from a serious injury.

That night remains one of the most replayed and talked about Rumble moments ever, with Cena sprinting to the ring to a thunderous reaction and instantly changing the entire feel of the match. Nearly two decades later, it still stands above every other surprise return.

The rest of the list features a mix of modern shockers and classic nostalgia pops, highlighting just how important surprise returns have become to Royal Rumble history.

WWE’s top 25 Royal Rumble returns of all time are as follows.

  1. John Cena at the 2008 Royal Rumble

  2. Cody Rhodes at the 2023 Royal Rumble

  3. Edge at the 2020 Royal Rumble

  4. Alexa Bliss at the 2025 Royal Rumble

  5. Roddy Piper at the 2008 Royal Rumble

  6. Naomi at the 2024 Royal Rumble

  7. Rob Van Dam at the 2009 Royal Rumble

  8. Rey Mysterio at the 2018 Royal Rumble

  9. The Undertaker at the 2003 Royal Rumble

  10. Chris Jericho at the 2013 Royal Rumble

  11. Booker T at the 2011 Royal Rumble

  12. Diesel at the 2011 Royal Rumble

  13. Trish Stratus at the 2018 Royal Rumble

  14. Charlotte Flair at the 2025 Royal Rumble

  15. Mickie James at the 2022 Royal Rumble

  16. Mr. Perfect at the 2002 Royal Rumble

  17. Bubba Ray Dudley at the 2015 Royal Rumble

  18. Nia Jax at the 2023 Royal Rumble

  19. The Hurricane at the 2018 Royal Rumble

  20. Melina at the 2022 Royal Rumble

  21. Nikki Bella at the 2025 Royal Rumble

  22. Road Dogg at the 2012 Royal Rumble

  23. DDP at the 2015 Royal Rumble

  24. Jake “The Snake” Roberts at the 1996 Royal Rumble

  25. Ronda Rousey at the 2022 Royal Rumble

