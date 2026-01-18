Jade Cargill Fires Back At Fans Over WWE Women’s Title Defense Delay

Jade Cargill is not losing any sleep over the criticism surrounding her WWE Women’s Championship reign.

Jade Cargill captured the WWE Women’s Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, defeating Tiffany Stratton to begin her first run as champion. Nearly three months later, she still has not defended the title on television, a situation that has sparked frustration among some fans online.

Cargill made it clear she is unbothered by the backlash. Responding to the chatter on social media, the champion fired back with a blunt, NSFW message that many took as a not so subtle shot at recent SmackDown arrival Jordynne Grace.

“My first Title defense will not be against some walk up nobody. ?? and yall can CONTINUE to be angry about it. You might as well cry. ? IDGAF”

Grace made her SmackDown in ring debut last Friday, quickly dispatching Alba Fyre before coming face to face with Cargill. The champion made it clear she was not interested in distractions, warning Grace to stay out of her way.

The tension did not stop there. Both women later exchanged jabs on social media, fueling speculation that a championship clash could be building. While no title defense has been announced, the confrontation suggests that Cargill vs Grace may be more a matter of when than if.