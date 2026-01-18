New Photos Show Rapid Construction Ahead Of Historic WWE Royal Rumble Event

With WWE preparing to launch one of its most ambitious international events to date, new images have revealed just how serious the company is about making the 2026 Royal Rumble a spectacle unlike anything before it.

Fresh photos shared on January 18 show rapid progress on a purpose built stadium currently being constructed in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The venue is rising inside the King Abdullah Financial District and is being built entirely from scratch, a first for WWE at this scale.

According to the update, lighting towers have now been installed, the main entrance gate is expected to be accessed via the Al Ghadeer Walkway, and security around the site has noticeably increased as the clock ticks down. The images also highlight a massive entrance area taking shape, giving the impression that WWE is aiming for a WrestleMania level presentation rather than a standard stadium setup.

WWE previously confirmed earlier this month that the Royal Rumble would take place inside a newly constructed venue, despite the site not even existing when tickets first went on sale. That gamble appears to have paid off. Presale demand reportedly broke company records, making it the most in demand wrestling event WWE has ever tracked internally.

With less than two weeks remaining until bell time, construction crews are racing to finish the venue in time for January 31. If completed as planned, the event will not only mark WWE’s first international Royal Rumble, but also the official beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 42 on an unprecedented stage.