TNA Takes Playful Jab At John Cena During Genesis Retirement Match

TNA Wrestling had some fun at the expense of John Cena’s final match during the Genesis pay per view, slipping in a tongue in cheek moment that did not go unnoticed by fans.

During JDC’s retirement match at Genesis, the longtime veteran squared off with Eddie Edwards in an emotional bout that mixed respect with a bit of mischief. Late in the contest, JDC found himself trapped in a sleeper hold while wearing Terry Funk style gear. Instead of immediately fading or tapping, JDC turned toward the camera and flashed a knowing smirk, clearly echoing the moment from John Cena’s own farewell match.

Unlike Cena’s finish, however, JDC refused to give in. He powered back to his feet and escaped the hold, drawing a reaction from the crowd and making the comparison even more obvious. TNA Wrestling later shared the clip online, playfully pointing out that JDC did not “give up” while locked in the submission.

The lighthearted jab landed amid ongoing debate surrounding Cena’s final singles match against Gunther last month. In that bout, Cena surprised many by tapping out to a sleeper hold, a calm and almost peaceful ending that sparked criticism from some fans who expected a different kind of farewell.

Despite the defiant moment, JDC’s story ultimately mirrored Cena’s in one key way. He would still fall in his retirement match. Eddie Edwards put him away after delivering three Boston Knee Party strikes, with the final one sealing the victory. After the bell, the mood shifted as wrestlers surrounded JDC in the ring, with the locker room offering applause and support to mark the end of his in ring career.