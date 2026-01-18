Andrade El Idolo Confirms New Name For Signature Finisher In AEW

Andrade El Idolo’s first AEW match in over two years came with more than just a victory, it also marked a fresh chapter in how he presents himself inside the ring.

Competing on the January 17 episode of AEW Collision, Andrade defeated Angelico in a bout that showcased a familiar finishing move with a new identity. The double arm spinning neckbreaker, a move fans previously knew as The Message during his time in WWE, now carries a different name in AEW.

Commentary during the match hinted at the change, and Andrade later confirmed it himself on social media, writing, “Tranquila Night!! New finish name!! DM”.

The rename fits neatly with Andrade’s refreshed presentation since his return to AEW earlier this month. On the January 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, Andrade surprised viewers by aligning himself with the Don Callis Family, positioning himself alongside one of the company’s most influential groups. That same night also saw the debut of Jake Doyle, formerly known as Jake Something, who was introduced as another new member of the faction.

The win over Angelico marked Andrade’s first AEW bout since his return following a WWE run that ended with his release in late 2025. With a new alliance, a renewed focus, and a rebranded finishing move, Andrade appears ready to make a strong impression as he settles back into AEW under the guidance of Callis.