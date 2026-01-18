CJ Perry Opens Up On Being Misrepresented In WWE 2K19

CJ Perry, known to WWE fans as Lana, has once again addressed the long standing controversy surrounding her appearance in WWE 2K19, and she is still clear about why the situation frustrated her so much at the time.

The issue dates back to 2018 when WWE Games officially revealed Lana as a playable character in WWE 2K19. Instead of her familiar look from television, the in game model featured short blonde hair and black bejeweled gear that Perry says never represented her on screen persona. Her reaction on social media quickly went viral.

“Who is this ?????? Never have I worn that gear or wrestled with short hair so I am very confused who this women is.”

Speaking years later during an interview with Ring the Belle, Perry explained that the gear and hairstyle used in the game came from a backstage photoshoot and not something fans ever saw on WWE television.

“I never wore that gear out to wrestle in the ring on television. I just did it backstage. The hair was like that for the shoot… but I never wore it out to the ring on television. And so I was a little shook.”

Perry said her biggest issue was that the look was used without her knowledge or approval, especially given the permanence of being featured in a video game. From her perspective, if WWE wanted to lock that look into merchandise or games, it should have been something she actually presented on TV.

“If I wanted you guys to use this for the video game or action figures or anything, I would have worn it out to the ring.”

While she admitted she might have reacted differently in hindsight, Perry stood by the reasoning behind her response, explaining that she was protecting the character and brand she had worked hard to establish while still fully in character at the time.