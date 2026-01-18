Seth Rollins Admits He Misses Seeing AEW Star In Person

Seth Rollins recently reflected on one former rival he genuinely misses seeing in person.

Speaking with CBR, Rollins opened up about his ongoing friendship with AEW star and current CMLL Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli. While the two were portrayed as bitter enemies during Castagnoli’s final WWE run prior to his 2022 departure, the reality behind the scenes was very different.

Rollins and Castagnoli developed a strong bond during their time working together, with their friendship extending beyond the ring. That connection even included John Cena, with the trio regularly bonding over a shared love of coffee while traveling on the road.

During the interview, Rollins was asked about people he misses not seeing as often these days and admitted Castagnoli was high on the list.

“You know who I miss? This is a weird one. I miss Claudio. Well, I haven’t seen Claudio in a long time. I feel like it’s been too long. I don’t know the time,” Rollins said, adding that he also misses spending time with his daughter Roux.

Although the two have not crossed paths in quite some time, Rollins made it clear that the friendship has not faded.

“I talk to him all the time, but I haven’t been in his presence. So, I miss Claudio. Fellow coffee enthusiast. We keep in touch via the coffee texts with John, but it’s just not the same,” he said.

Their history together stretches well beyond WWE. Rollins and Castagnoli faced each other numerous times across ROH and various independent promotions, helping shape both men during their rise in the industry. While they now compete under different banners, it is clear the mutual respect and personal connection remain strong.