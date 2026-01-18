Penta Teases Major Announcement For Next Week’s AAA On Fox

Penta is set to address fans next week as AAA continues its new run on Fox in Latin America, with the WWE Raw star teasing an announcement during Saturday’s premiere episode.

During an in ring interview, Penta confirmed that he will be making a formal announcement on next week’s broadcast. The appearance keeps Penta closely tied to AAA programming despite recent setbacks. He had originally been scheduled to make his first in ring AAA appearance under the WWE umbrella last month, teaming with his brother Rey Fenix. That match was ultimately scrapped due to a shoulder injury.

Even without competing, Penta still played a role at Guerra de Titanes. He appeared during the main event and assisted Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio in picking up a win over Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano, giving the show a major crossover moment.

Next week’s episode will also feature three championship bouts. Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. is set to defend the AAA Latin American Championship, while Laredo Kid will put the Cruiserweight Championship on the line. In tag team action, Psycho Clown and Pagano will defend the AAA Tag Team Titles.

Saturday’s live show also featured a major surprise. Santos Escobar made an unannounced appearance, marking his first time on AAA television since returning to WWE following a six month absence. Escobar initially shook Wagner’s hand before suddenly attacking him, laying out the champion and making his intentions clear ahead of a possible title challenge.

AAA on Fox January 24 lineup

• Penta to make an announcement

• Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defends the AAA Latin American Championship

• Laredo Kid defends the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

• Psycho Clown and Pagano defend the AAA Tag Team Championships