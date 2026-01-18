Two Matches And One Major Segment Added To WWE Raw Lineup

WWE Raw is set for a major night in Belfast as Adam Pearce has confirmed the full lineup for Monday’s broadcast, adding several new matches while also addressing ongoing tensions involving the roster.

Two additional bouts have been locked in for the show. Je’Von Evans will go one on one with El Grande Americano in a fresh singles matchup, while a high profile trios contest will see Rey Mysterio team with Penta and Dragon Lee to face Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul. Paul Heyman will accompany Logan Paul at ringside, adding another layer of intrigue to the match.

Pearce also revealed that Gunther will open the show, setting the tone for the night in front of a packed Belfast crowd.

Previously announced, CM Punk will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor in a marquee title match. Becky Lynch is also scheduled to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, giving the Belfast audience two championship bouts on the same card.

During his announcement, Pearce confirmed that Bron Breakker remains suspended following last week’s incident in which he made physical contact with the Raw General Manager. Pearce did not hide his feelings on the matter, adding a pointed remark directed at Breakker.

“Hey Bron, hope you enjoy the show, from home,” Pearce said in a video shared on Sunday.

Monday’s Raw takes place at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and airs live on Netflix starting at 3 p.m. Eastern. The event is expected to play out in front of a near capacity crowd, with tickets effectively gone for the international stop.

WWE Raw lineup for Monday, January 19, 2026

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Finn Balor

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri

Je’Von Evans vs El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee vs Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul with Paul Heyman

Gunther opens the show