WWE Star Santos Escobar Breaks Silence After Surprise Return At AAA Event

Santos Escobar made his surprise return to the wrestling spotlight on Saturday night, ending his hiatus with an unannounced appearance at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s debut broadcast on FOX in Latin America. The former WWE star had not competed for WWE since a live event on July 27 2025, making the moment even more unexpected for fans watching the historic AAA show.

The segment unfolded with mystery as a masked wrestler wearing the iconic El Hijo del Fantasma mask confronted AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. The masked figure launched a sudden attack on the champion, leaving the crowd buzzing as speculation swirled about the attacker’s identity. Moments later, the mystery was solved when the mask came off, revealing Escobar to a huge reaction.

The appearance marked a full circle moment for Escobar, who originally rose to prominence under the El Hijo del Fantasma name before gaining wider recognition in WWE. His involvement on such a high profile stage immediately fueled discussion about his future and what this return could mean going forward.

Following the appearance, WWE released a video featuring comments from Escobar, where he made it clear he was not ready to explain his absence on anyone else’s terms.

“What do you want? You want to know something about me now? Six months I was away, not one question. I show up again. Nah, it doesn’t work like that. You want to know something about me? Now it’s on my time.”

Escobar’s words added an edge to the return, suggesting unfinished business and a renewed sense of control as he steps back into the spotlight.