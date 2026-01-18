Powerhouse Hobbs Officially Gone From AEW After Collision

Powerhouse Hobbs is officially no longer part of AEW.

Following the end of this week’s episode of All Elite Wrestling Collision, the former TNT Champion was quietly removed from the promotion’s active roster page. The update signals that Hobbs’ run with the company has come to an end.

Hobbs’ final appearance aired on the January 17 broadcast, teaming with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata in a losing effort against Hangman Page and JetSpeed, made up of Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey, with the AEW Trios Championships on the line. Although the match aired on Saturday night, it was taped several days earlier, just before Hobbs’ contract status changed.

Hobbs’ deal with AEW has now expired, making him a free agent. Behind the scenes, there is strong belief that a move to WWE is imminent, with expectations that he could surface sooner rather than later.

Since signing with AEW in 2020, Hobbs established himself as one of the promotion’s most physically imposing stars and enjoyed a run as TNT Champion. His exit closes the book on his AEW chapter but sets the stage for a possible high profile next step. With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, many will be watching closely to see where the “Book of Hobbs” opens next.

