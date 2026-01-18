TNA Genesis Results - January 17, 2025

TNA Genesis 2026 Results

Garland, TX

Results by: f4wonline.com

Pre Show

Gia Miller welcomes the expert pre-show panel: Tommy Dreamer, Dave LaGreca and Ash by Elegance.

It’s the biggest weekend in TNA history!

Let’s start with clips of what happened after Impact went off the air last Thursday. Nic Nemeth tried to cash-in his trophy, but Mike Santana cut him off. Santino Marella made Mike Santana v. Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death Match. Daria Rae then adds an extra stipulation: that Nic Nemeth will be special referee. This all would have been really great to see on the actual TV show Thursday, but whatever.

It will be real Texas Death Match rules: get a pinfall, then the opponent has a ten count to get back to their feet.

After some pre-show panter and predictions, as well as video packages to hype the Tag Team Championship and Knockouts Championship matches, we get a match.

Stacks (w/ Arianna Grace) v. BDE v. JD Orso v. Eric Young for the TNA International Title

JD Orso is the former Fuego Del Sol. But I guess I’ll never find out who Fuego Dos was. BDE is a YouTuber. This match is allegedly punishment by Marella to put Stacks “in check.” But it’s basically Stacks v. Three job guys.

Young and BDE brawl on the floor, while Orso and Stacks work in the ring. Orso was pretty fantastic flying around the ring until Stacks gave him a Snake Eyes in the corner. BDE dropped Young with a short and then vlogged about it. Starks then leveled BDE on the floor, and Grace grabbed BDE’s phone to shoot some content , as the kids say. Orso and BDE get on the same page and get the phone back from Grace.

Back in the ring, Orso and BDE pair up against Young and Stacks. Young and Stacks cut them off with clotheslines. Stacks dumped Orso. BDE held his own against Young and Stacks, taking Young out with a Code Reader and Stacks with a dropkick. BDE caught a cutter from Orso. Orso caught Young with a Sliced Bread and Starks with a double-stomp to the back of the head.

Orso caught BDE with the “Orso Driver,” some kind of inverted Tiger Driver, for a near fall. BDE caught Stacks with a springboard cutter, but Young took BDE out with a neckbreaker. Young gave Orso a piledriver, and then it was every finish to a multi-man match ever: Starks dumped Young and then pinned the guy Starks took out. At least Orso looked really good before doing the job.

Match Result: Starks pinned Orso to retain after a piledriver from Young (6:23)

, Daria Rae talked down to Santino in the back.

, The panel talked about JDC’s retirement match, and it’s kind of making me feel back for Ash, who was forced to retire a few months ago.

, Earlier tonight, Tessa Blanchard’s crew were treating people badly in the back, and Indi Hartwell stood up to them after they attack Vicious Viki Venuto, an “extra” looking for “opportunity” in the back. Which will lead to a tag match in the pre-show.

, The Concierge brought out the Elegance Brand, dressed like sheriffs, to watch the next match from seats at ringside. Literally right next to the ring.

Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore (w/ Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone) vs. Indi Hartwell & Vicious Vicki Venuto

There’s enough people around the ring for this to be a lumberjack match.

Hartwell held her own against Blanchard, but once Venuto tagged in she was overwhelmed. Moore worked over Venuto’s leg. Blanchard tagged in and kept on Venuto’s leg. Moore and Blanchard kept working on the leg. It’s great psychology but pretty boring to watch. Venuto covered up in the corner when Blanchard went for a charge, so Blanchard stopped, then slapped her.

The crowd started chanting for something… I dont think they knew Venuto’s name. Then they changed for Indi, who finally got the hot tag. Hartwell caught Blanchard with a boot, then hit a spinebuster for a near fall. Venuto went to the top, so Stone distracted the referee and Crawford yanked Venuto down. Hartwell went after Crawford, but got into with the Elegance Brand at ringside. Back in the ring, Blanchard hit Venuto with a hammerlock DDT and got the pinfall.

Match Result: Blanchard and Moore won when Blanchard pinned Moore (7:55)

TNA Genesis Main Show

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary.

AJ Francis (w/ Prime Time) v. Rich Swann

Prime Time is another YouTuber or Content Creator or Streamer. TNA seems to have an endless supply of them. Swann is dressed in Dallas Cowboys inspired gear to suck up to the crowd.

Francis attacked Swann from behind to start, but Swann quickly rebounded with an enziguri and a step up rana. Francis dropped to the floor, and Swann caught him with a twisting Asai moonsault.

Back in the ring, Swann went at Francis with kicks. He tried a handspring elbow, but Francis batted him down to take control. Francis choked Swann against the ropes and mauled him in the corner. The fight went to the floor. Swann avoided a count-out loss by making it back into the ring at nine. You know for that spot to be believable, someone actually needs to not make it back into the ring sometimes.

Back in the ring, Swann caught Francis with a desperation jaw breaker, and Francis booted Swann down for a near fall. Francis missed a senton, and Swann hit a couple of kicks. Swann hit handspring cutter and a 450 splash fora near fall. Swann went to the top, but Francis grabbed him by the throat and sent him to the mat.

Swann cut off a moonsault attempt from Francis, but Francis set Swann up for a superplex. Swann managed to get out of that by biting Francis and sending him to the mat with a headbutt. Swann came off the top with a crossbody, but Francis speared him out of his boot soft two.

Francis struggled to hit Swann with a powerbomb, but Swann riggled out of it.. but right into a Styles Clash from Francis. Francis went for it a second time, but Swann countered that with a destroyer and got a near fall. Swann hit a frog splash and went for the pin, but Francis got his foot on the bottom rope.

Francis then grabbed Swann by the back of the neck and spiked him down headfirst on the mat. Then Francis hit Swann with a monster chokeslam and got the pinfall.

Match Result: Francis pinned Swann after a choke slam (12:22)

, After a quick recap of the angle that happened after the show ended Thursday to set up the pay-per-view tonight, Gia Miller interviewed Mike Santana. Santana’s wearing war paint and ready for tonight’s Texas Death Match. Santana’s daughter is also happy he got the world title back.

Elijah v. Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4)

The Great Hands tried to attack Elijah before the match, but that backfired and Elijah backdropped Jason Hotch onto Jon Skylar.

The match got going in the ring in earnest, and Elijah caught Ali with a pop up powerbomb for a near fall. The fight went to the floor, and Elijah chopped and kicked Ali around ringside. Skylar and Hotch tried to jump Elijah again, and again he easily disposed of them. But Ali hit Elijah with a dive to take control.

Back in the ring, Ali went to work on Elijah’s injured arm. (My computer is trying to autocorrect Elijah to “Elias” which is a funny coincidence.) Ali locked in a overhand wrist lock. Elijah escaped and ran the ropes, but Ali caught him with the rolling neckbreaker.

Ali went for a standing moonsault, but Elijah got his feet up and kicked Ali back, who landed so awkwardly on his neck William Regal should tweet about it.

Ali hit a superkick, but Elijah turned him inside out with a clothesline. Elijah hit a knee for a near fall. Ali caught Elijah, hoisted him up on his shoulders and dropped him with a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Elijah avoided a 450 splash and caught Ali with a tombstone piledriver, but Ali bridged up out of the pin attempt, then dropped to his feet.

Elijah pummeled Ali in the corner with chops. They fought to the top, and Elijah set up a super tombstone. Tasha Steelz distracted the referee, and Hotch and Skylar saved Ali from taking the move. Elijah caught Ali with a sit out powerbomb, but Agent Zero pulled the ref out of the ring. On the floor, the referee tried to eject Agent Zero and the Great Hands. But in the ring, Steelz grabbed the guitar and tried to use it on Elijah. Elijah saw that coming and caught her, setting her up for a tombstone piledriver. But Ali got the guitar and smashed it against Elijah’s back, saving Steelz. Ali covered and the ref turned around, got back in the ring and counted the pinfall.

Match Result: Ali pinned Elijah after breaking a guitar over his back (9:34)

JDC v. Eddie Edwards

JDC rolled up Edwards as soon as his back was turned for a near fall. JDC is wearing “Terry Funk Inspired gear” according to Hannifan. So if this retirement doesn’t stick, that’s the reason.

This was very technical to start. JDC caught Edwards with a dropkick for a near fall. JDC with a deep arm drag then went into an armbar. Edwards escaped that a caught JDC with a clothesline. Edwards backed JDC in the corner with chops. JDC caught Edwards with a powerslam for two. JDC backed Edwards in the corner with chops.

JDC went to the top, but Edwards caught him with an enziguri, then took him down with a hurricanrana. JDC dropped to the floor, and Edwards followed him out with a plancha. The crowd chanted for “Dango” (aka JDC), which Edwards encouraged. Edwards and JDC fought on the floor.

JDC gave Edwards the back suplex on the apron, which is a decidedly unfriendly move in what had so far been mostly a babyface match. Edwards responded by sending JDC into the post. Edwards went for a chop while JDC was against the post, but JDC ducked and Edwards found nothing but post. JDC tried to go after Edwards arm.

Back in the ring, JDC hit Edwards with a leg lariat. More chops from JDC. Edwards caught JDC with a back elbow, but JDC came back with an uppercut and a boot that since Edwards to the floor. JDC followed Edwards out with a over the top rope plancha to the floor.

Back in the ring, JDC charged into Edwards with uppercuts. Edwards wound up hanging in the middle ropes, and JDC sprang in with a guillotine legdrop for two. JDC hit a tornado DDT, then transitioned into a Falcon Arrow for another near fall.

Edwards caught JDC with a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. Edwards went for a sleeper and shouted for JDC to tap out. JDC smiled and fought his way out of the sleeper. He ran into a back elbow, but caught Edwards coming off the ropes going for a dropkick, and turned that into a Lion Tamer. Edwards escaped that with a small package, but JDC kicked out and caught Edwards with a Code Breaker for another near fall.

JDC went for a superplex, but Edwards fought out of it, but then JDC pulled him into an Air Raid Crash from the top rope. JDC went for the top rope legdrop, but missed. Edwards hit the running knee, but that only got two. So Edwards hit it a second time, and JDC kicked out again. Edwards hit a superkick and an inverted brainbuster, then hit another running knee, and finally that was enough.

Match Result: Edwards retired JDC after a a running knee (17:17)

After the match, the other members of the system came out to help JDC to his feet, and members of the locker room applauded JDC. JDC was left alone in the ring to thank the crowd and soak in their cheers.

The TNA Injury Report:

- Elijah is being evaluated.

- Steve Maclin’s eyes are still scratched out. But he should be good for Impact Thursday.

- The Hardys were evaluated, but they are cleared even though they are not at 100%.

Ryan Nemeth v. Mara Sadé

Sadé jumped on Nemeth’s back for a sleeper, but Nemeth dumped her to the mat. Nemeth locked in a side headlock, but Sadé escaped. Nemeth went for a hip toss, but Sadé landed on her feet. Nemeth dropped to the floor, and Sadé followed him out with a crossbody off the apron. Nemeth kicked Sadé’s feet out from under her when she tried to get back into the ring, and then dropped her back-first against the ring apron. Nemeth than shouted at Sadé “you love me!” That’s kind of a gross look.

Back in the ring, Sadé slapped Nemeth, so Nemeth yanked her down by the hair. Nemeth shouted “you made me do this!” While holding his fist up and this is gross. Sadé made her comeback and hit Nemeth with a forearm. Sadé hit a tornado DDT out of the corner for a near fall. Nemeth went to the eyes and tried to use the ropes to get a pinfall, but the ref caught him. Sadé caught Nemeth with a slingblade. She went to the top, but Nemeth dropkicked her in the gut. Sadé crumbled to the mat, Nemeth wrapped her up and held onto the ropes which there is no way the ref could have not seen, but the ref counted the pinfall anyway.

Match Result: Nemeth pinned Sadê (5:19).

, Starks and Grace talk some trash about Santino.

Lei Ying Lee v. Zaria (w/ Sol Ruca) for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

The much bigger Zaria sent Lee into the ropes with a bodyblock. Lee came off the ropes with a crossbody, but Zaria caught her and dumped her to the mat for a near fall. Zaria dumped Lee into the turnbuckles. Zaria stood on the middle ropes and pulled Lee up by the neck, choking Lee with her own body weight.

Zaria hit a lariat for a near fall. Zaria then locked Lee in a Texas Cloverleaf. Lee fought her way up, but Zaria turned that into an inverted powerbomb, then went back to the Texas Cloverleaf. Lee escaped and went for an STF, but Zaria overpowered her. Zaria is basically squashing Lee here.

Lee finally started to fight back with strikes and kicks, and eventually took Zaria down with a superkick. Lee punched Zaria in the corner while the crowd counted along. Lee went for a suplex, but Zaria elbowed her way out of that. Lee ducked a pump kick and hit an exploder suplex for a near fall.

Lee jumped on Zaria’s back for a sleeper. Zaria dropped to her knees, but soon powered back up. Zaria turned that into a cannonball into the corner with Lee on her back and I dont know how Lee could have protected her head there. But she seemed like she was okay to continue.

Lee ducked a charge in the corner and went for a money flip. Zaria blocked it, and they both tumbled over the ropes to the apron. They exchanged pump kicks, and Zaria backdrop suplexed Lee onto the apron (the third time of the night for that spot).

Heather and M from the Elegance Brand made their way out to watch from the entrance stage.

Zaria threw Lee back into the ring. Zaria hit Lee with a spear. She hit Lee with an F5, but Lee’s legs hit the ref so she couldn’t make the count. Brookside and Ruca went to check on the ref. Heather and M tried to run in, so Ruca and Brookside took them out of the match. They all brawled to the back.

Back in the ring, Zaria yanked the ref back up. She charged at Lee, but hit the post. Lee rolled her up for two. Zaria hit Lee with a headbutt. Zaria tried to choke Lee again, but Lee escaped and took Zaria down with a top rope rana.

Zaria and Lee exchanged forearms in the center of the ring. Zaria went for another F5, but Lee countered with a DDT and hit a spinning heel kick. Lee drove Zaria down to the mat with the Warrior’s Way and got the pinfall.

Match Result: Lei Ying Lee pinned Zaria to retain the Knockouts World Title (14:21)

After the match, Carlos Silva presented Lee with the championship belt, and Zaria shook Lee’s hand in a show of sportsmanship. But then Elyana Black came out to the entrance stage to declare herself Lee’s next challenger.

The Righteous v. The Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championship

The Hardys yanked Vincent out of the ring and soon both teams were brawling around ringside before the match could officially start. Matt sent Dutch into the ringpost and Jeff came off the apron with a crossbody. Vincent and Jeff got in the ring so the match could officially start.

The crowd was about ten times louder for the Hardys than anything else on the show so far. Vincent seemed to taunt Jeff about what he did to his ear on Thursday, and an enraged Jeff took him down with a double leg and mauled. Matt tagged in and went after Vincent’s ear., then bit his hand. Matt snapped Vincent’s neck agains the rope, and Jeff followed up with a legdrop.

Vincent continued to take a righteous beating from the Hardys. The Hardys hit Poetry in Motion on Vincent, then Matt smacked him around on the mat. Matt stopped to taunt Dutch, giving Vincent a brief respite. Matt still hit a Side Effect for a near fall. Finally, Dutch leveled Matt with a clothesline from the apron, which allowed Vincent to take control.

Vincent backed Matt up into the Righteous corner. Dutch got the tag and kept doing weird things with his tongue in between laying in shots on Matt. Dutch dumped Matt, and Vincent hit a flatliner for two. Dutch hit Matt with a short-arm clothesline and choked him against the ropes. Vincent taught Matt while Dutch choked him. Dutch went for a fireman’s carry, but in a twist of fate, Matt countered that into the… Twist of Fate.

Tags were made on both sides and the crowd popped huge for Jeff. Jeff drove Vincent down with a face-first suplex for two. Jeff bent Vincent awkwardly… okay I could tell if Jeff was bending Vincent or Vincent was choking/clawing at Jeff’s gauge again. Jeff and Matt hit Vincent with the Plot Twist for two. Matt went for a Twist of Fate, but Vincent blocked it.

Dutch tripped up Matt when he went to run the ropes. Matt went at him with forearms but ran into a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. Dutch told Vincent to got o the top. Dutch hit a Twist of Fate on Matt, and then Vincent came off the top with a Swanton. But Jeff pulled Vincent off as he went for the pinfall. Vincent sent Jeff into the ringpost.

Back in the ring, Vincent and Matt clotheslined each other. Dutch saw Jeff on the floor and came off the apron for a senton, but Jeff moved at Dutch landed with a sick thud.

Back in the ring, Matt got the advantage in a brawl with Vincent. Vincent pushed away from a Twist of Fate, and while Vincent begged off in the ring, Dutch grabbed the house mic to say that this is exactly what they wanted: to hurt. So Matt obliged with a Twist of Fate on Vincent, and Jeff came off the top with a Swanton bomb.

Match Result: Jeff pinned Vincent with a Swanton Bomb, and the Hardys retained the TNA Tag Team Titles (12:38)

After the match, Dutch stopped Carlos Silva from taking the belt to present to the Hardys. Dutch instead grabbed the belts and slid them into the ring. Dutch held his back and Vincent held his ribs as then slowly walked away.

, X Division Champion Leon Slater can’t be at the ppv tonight because of visa issues, but he sent in a video to thank Joe Hendry for subbing in for him.

, I’ve also neglected to mention that the AMC money has allowed TNA to afford one of those cool LED board entrance ramps.

Joe Hendry v. Moose v. Cedric Alexander

Hendry hit Moose with a dropkick, then dumped Alexander to the mat with a fallaway slam. On the floor, Moose hit Hendry with a powerbomb, then powerbombed Alexander onto , what else, the ring apron. Hendry than powerbombed Moose onto , you guessed it, the ring apron! Then they found a stupider thing to land on, and Hendry backdropped Moose onto the ring steps. The trainer and Carlos Silva came out to check on Moose. The match ground to a halt.

Hendry and Alexander went at it in the ring. Alexander dropped Hendry with a German suplex and a dropkick to the back of the neck. Hendry came back with an Olympic Slam for two. Henrdy ran into a boot from Alexander. Hendry caught Alexander and tried for a fallaway slam, but Alexander countered that into a small package. Alexander caught Hendry with a Michinoku Driver for two. Hendry and Alexander kept looking back at Moose, who was still on the floor selling (at this point it was clearly an angle). Both guys in the ring were down after a double clothesline and the crowd chanted for Moose, who made his way up to his feet and back into the ring.

Hendry and Alexander went after Moose. Moose hit Hendry with a senton and kipped up. Alexander went to the middle rope, but Moose caught him with a dropkick, bending him back. Hendry went for a suplex, but Moose blocked it and chopped at Hendry. Moose set Hendry up and delivered a superplex off the top. Moose rolled through, but Hendy suplexed Moose! And then Alexander flew in with a splash on Hendry for a near fall!

Alexander ducked a charge from Moose in the corner. Alexander hit an enziguri, but Moose grabbed Alexander and drove him down with a sit-out choke bomb for two. Moose and Hendry exchanged chops. Moose charged at Hendry and right into a pop up powerbomb. Now it was Hendry’s turn to kip up, and he turned right into a death valley driver from Alexander. Alexander went to a crossfire on Hendry. Moose kept Hendry from tapping out, then broke the hold by punching Alexander.

Moose dumped Hendry and exchanged blows with Alexander. Alexander countered a uranage with a cradle. Alexander went for a sunset flip which turned into a Styles Clash, and Alexander got another near fall. Alexander charged into a boot from Moose, but turned him inside out with a clothesline. Moose caught Alexander in midair with a spear and got another near fall.

Moose tried to go for a second spear, but his back gave out. Alexander gave Moose the lumbar check, taking him out of the match. Then we got the OTHER finish they do in every triple threat match: Hendry grabbed the guy who just hit his finisher (Alexander), then hit him with HIS finisher (the Standing Ovation), and got the pinfall.

Match Result: Hendry pinned Alexander after Alexander took out Moose (15:21).

, Santino Marella brings out the “expert” panel from the reshow to give their predictions for the main event tonight. They’re all picking Mike Santana, but Daria Rae shows up before Tommy Dreamer can make his prediction. Daria demanded they speed this up and cut to the video package for the main event. But you could argue of she’d stayed in the back and let Dreamer make his prediction, we’d have gotten to the video package a lot faster.

Mike Santana v. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship in a Texas Death Match w/ Nic Nemeth (and his trophy) as special referee.

The rules for the match:

- No disqualifications

- After a pinfall or submission, the referee will initiate a 10 count

- The downed wrestler has a ten count to make it back to his feet.

- If the wrestler fails to make it to his feet, his opponent is declared the winner.

Santana went all over the arena during his entrance to fire up the crowd, but still didn’t get nearly the response the Hardys did.

Kazarian immediately dropped to the floor when the bell rang. When he slid back into the ring, he ate a kick from Santana, but came back with a forearm. Santana caught him with a superkick. Santana got hung up in the ropes going for a boot. Santana and Kazarian fought on the apron, and eventually Kazarian tripped up Santana and he hit his head on the apron.

Kazarian pulled a chair out from under the ring, so the crowd chanted for tables. Kazarian avoided getting sent into the ring steps by Santana. Santana hit a flying lariat off the ring stairs, then pulled a table out from underneath the ring. Santana leveled Kazarian with a boot, then pulled a chair out from under the ring. Santana used a chair as a springboard to hit Kazarian with a cannonball that sent them both through the ring barricade and into the crowd.

Santana beat up Kazarian through the crowd. Kazarian battled back and sent Santana headfirst into a trash can. More chops and brawling around the arena floor. Santana climb up into the first row of seats off the floor, but Kazarian fought up there with him and threatened to superplex him onto the floor. Santana fought out of that and hit Kazarian with a crossbody.

They fought out of the arena and near a garage door. Kazarian whipped Santana into the door, then found the only aluminum trash can in the place and hit Santana in the back with it. The crowd chanted for more tables while Santana and Kazarian fought back to the ring. Kazarian suplexed Santana on the floor. Kazarian set up a chair, then grabbed another one to use as a weapon. Santana grabbed the first chair, but Kazarian still managed to beat Santana down. Kazarian set up both chairs and tried give Santana a Fade to Black through the chairs. Santana fought out of it, then piledrove Kazarian through the chairs to get the first pinfall at 9:35.

Of course, Kazarian got back up to his feet at nine, so the match must continue. Kazarian came up bleeding from the forehead. Santana pulled out a second table (but he didn’t even use the first yet!) and set it up on the floor. Santana drug Kazarian up to the apron. Kazarian fought off a piledriver attempt, but ran into the boot. Santana then dove right into a cutter from Kazarian through the table, and Kazarian got his first pinfall at 12:06. Seriously, Santana was just diving right into the cutter, there wasn’t even an attempt at an offensive move from Santana.

Santana made it up to his feet, and Kazarian hit a running knee that sent Santana into the stairs. Kazarian stumbled back into the ring and set up the table Santana slid in the ring earlier. Kazarian dropped to the floor and found a massive ladder. Santana set up the ladder in the ring. While Kazarian was taunting the crowd, Santana emerged from behind him with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. Santana charged at Kazarian with the bat, but Kazarian ducked and went for the chicken wing. Santana escaped, grabbed the belt and raked it across Kazarian’s face.

Santana hit a sit-out Death Valley Driver. Santana then set up Kazarian on the table and climbed the ladder. Santana came off the top of the ladder with a frog splash… but Kazarian kicked out at two, despite Nemeth’s hand striking the mat three times. The crowd chanted “ref you suck!” and Santana argued with Nemeth, but there was no count and the match continued.

Santana and Kazarian clotheslined each other twice, but neither went down. Kazarain then spat in Santana’s face. That was a mistake. Santana wrapped up his arm in barbed wire, then nailed Kazarian with a rolling lariat to win the third fall at 18:32.

Kazarian pulled himself up by the ropes and was almost to his feet at nine, but slipped back down and failed to get back up. Hey! Now we can believe someone might get counted out for a while when they’re struggling at nine again!

Match Result: Santana won the Texas Death Match when Kazarian couldn’t make it up before the 10 count (19:14).

Carlos Silva handed Santana the belt, and Nemeth held his hand up in victory… then hit him with the Danger Zone andcalled his shot. He grabbed his trophy and put it on the commentary table. The ref started to come down, but back in the ring Santana hit Nemeth with the rolling lariat before the ref got there. So Nemeth didn’t “officially” call his shot, so that stupid cash-in thing will still loom over Santana’s title reign for now.