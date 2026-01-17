×
TNA Genesis 2026 Preview How To Watch Start Time And Match Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 17, 2026
TNA Wrestling is back in the Lone Star State tonight as Genesis 2026 goes live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The promotion is looking to build on the buzz created by a major week that included its television debut on AMC, with a card stacked with championship clashes and grudge matches.

The main event centers on the TNA World Championship and carries one of the most unforgiving stipulations in the company. Mike Santana puts his newly captured title on the line against veteran challenger Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death Match. Adding another layer of unpredictability, Nic Nemeth will officiate the bout as special guest referee while openly making it clear he has championship ambitions of his own.

How To Watch TNA Genesis 2026

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

Location: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas

Broadcast: TNA Plus, Triller TV and PPV

Ticket And Attendance Update

Interest in the event has been strong. Current tracking shows the show is close to selling out for its configured setup, with just over 3,100 tickets distributed out of a little more than 3,300 available. The venue is capable of hosting significantly more for concert events, underlining the healthy demand for tonight’s card.

TNA Genesis 2026 Match Card

TNA World Championship Texas Death Match
Special guest referee Nic Nemeth
Mike Santana vs Frankie Kazarian

TNA Tag Team Championship
The Hardys Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs The Righteous Dutch and Vincent

TNA Knockouts Championship
Lei Ying Lee vs Zaria

Triple Threat Match
Moose vs Joe Hendry vs Cedric Alexander

JDC vs Eddie Edwards

Elijah vs Mustafa Ali

AJ Francis vs Rich Swann

Ryan Nemeth vs Mara Sade

