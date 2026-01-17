Teddy Hart Makes Surprise Return At Independent Wrestling Event

Teddy Hart is back inside a wrestling ring.

The controversial third generation name quietly resurfaced at an independent show over the weekend, working his first publicly documented match since early 2025. Footage and details from the appearance quickly circulated online after being shared by fans in attendance.

The show itself drew attention for the wrong reasons. One attendee described the environment as uncomfortable, pointing to an attempted racist chant from the crowd and a heel manager who appeared intoxicated while using homophobic slurs during a promo. It was within that setting that Teddy Hart made his entrance and took the microphone.

Hart leaned fully into his reputation. During his promo, he claimed to hold the world record for the most moonsaults and shooting star presses ever performed. He also spoke highly of one of his trainees, telling the crowd the student paid him in Bitcoin and learned to perform a backflip in just seven minutes.

As has often been the case throughout his career, Hart did not arrive alone. The former Major League Wrestling Middleweight Champion introduced fans to his newest cat, Patience. Photos and clips from the show show Hart holding the animal in the ring, continuing his long running habit of bringing his pets to wrestling events.

So far this show has had an attempted "Paki" chant (thankfully contained to one fan), a possibly legitimately drunk heel manager cutting a promo describing the crowd as "dykes and fags", and a heel wrestler named "Diamond Dickie". And we're only at intermission. https://t.co/TUFuhTVHsb , Robert (@ghostofquinones) January 17, 2026