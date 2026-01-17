The Righteous Confirm Long Term Future With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has officially secured a new tag team presence just hours before a major championship showdown at Genesis.

Vincent and Dutch, known collectively as The Righteous, confirmed in a weekend interview with Denise Salcedo that they are now signed with TNA Wrestling. The announcement comes as the duo prepare to challenge Matt and Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championships on tonight’s Genesis pay per view.

Vincent spoke about the move with clear enthusiasm, saying that their arrival marks the beginning of something much bigger within the company. He explained that everything unfolding with the Hardys feels important and hinted that the story between the two teams is only just getting started.

Dutch kept things short and direct, adding that The Righteous are not passing through but are firmly committed to staying in TNA.

TNA later reinforced the signing in an official statement, highlighting the team’s dramatic debut late last year. The promotion noted that The Righteous first confronted the Hardys at Final Resolution in December, sparking a run of unsettling mind games aimed directly at the reigning tag champions.

Before arriving in TNA, Vincent and Dutch were regulars across AEW and Ring of Honor programming beginning in 2023. Their AEW roster profiles quietly disappeared in May 2025, fuelling speculation about their future. That speculation turned into reality last month when the pair surfaced in TNA, immediately targeting the Hardys and setting the stage for the Genesis title match.