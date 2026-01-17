×
Triple H Shares Personal Fitness Journey In New Fox News Article

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 17, 2026
WWE executive Paul Levesque has shared a personal message about the importance of physical fitness through a newly published opinion piece.

Writing for Fox News, the man known to wrestling fans as Triple H reflected on his long standing relationship with training and exercise, tying it into his current role outside of WWE. Levesque, who serves as WWE’s Chief Content Officer, was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition last August, a position he described at the time as a genuine honor.

In the article, Levesque looks back to his teenage years and explains how stepping into a gym at just 14 years old helped shape his outlook and ambitions. He wrote that training allowed him to see himself differently and gave him a clearer sense of direction at a young age.

“The gym helped me think of myself in a different way. It allowed me envision what I wanted to be. For me, working out illuminated a destination,” Levesque wrote.

From there, the piece shifts toward encouraging everyday people to make small but meaningful changes. Levesque highlights research suggesting that even 15 minutes of physical activity each day can have a major impact on long term health and wellbeing, particularly when it comes to reducing the risk of early mortality.

“Just a daily 15-minute walk significantly reduces one’s risk of early mortality. So, get outside, move, begin pushing yourself. Start small, progress gradually as long as you keep showing up. Remember: It’s not just about you. It’s about your kids.”

Levesque closed the article by tying his message to his work on the President’s Council, framing it as a broader call to action. He stressed that committing to fitness can alter not only physical health but the overall direction of a person’s life.

“A physical fitness regimen changes you as a person. It changes the trajectory of your life. So, I’m asking, on behalf of the president: are you ready?”

