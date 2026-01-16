Massive Brawl Breaks Out On WWE SmackDown In London

Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu finally came face to face on WWE SmackDown and it quickly descended into chaos.

The long running mystery surrounding Jacob Fatu’s attack from months ago took another dramatic turn last week when The Samoan Werewolf made his shocking return during the Undisputed WWE Championship Three Stages of Hell match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. Fatu laid out both men during the bout, unintentionally opening the door for McIntyre to capture the championship.

Fatu was once again at the center of the action on this week’s WWE SmackDown in London. He appeared during the opening segment and sent Drew McIntyre retreating from the ring. Later in the night, Cody Rhodes made his way out to the crowd and officially declared himself for the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Rhodes then turned his attention to Fatu, stating that he was owed payback for costing him the Undisputed WWE Championship.

That call out brought Jacob Fatu back to the ring. Tensions exploded almost immediately as Rhodes rushed the ring and the two erupted into a wild brawl. Security flooded the area in an attempt to separate them as the fight spilled across ringside. WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis eventually arrived to restore order, with officials finally managing to pull both men apart.

Following the confrontation, WWE confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu will meet one on one at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 in Montreal, Canada. While the two have shared the ring in tag team action before, this will mark the first singles match between Rhodes and The Samoan Werewolf.