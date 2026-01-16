Former Champion Declares For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes has officially become the first superstar to declare for the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown from London opened the door for a major announcement as Rhodes made his way to the ring without the Undisputed WWE Championship. The former champion addressed the fallout from last week’s Three Stages of Hell match, where he lost the title to Drew McIntyre in controversial fashion.

Rhodes spoke about the contract clause McIntyre quietly added ahead of the bout, acknowledging that it prevented him from immediately chasing a rematch. With that path blocked, Rhodes said there was only one way forward and that meant going back to basics. He confirmed that he has officially entered the 2026 Royal Rumble match.

The promo also included a pointed warning aimed at Jacob Fatu. Fatu’s involvement inside the steel cage last week played a major role in costing Rhodes the championship, and the tension between the two appears far from settled.

Rhodes enters familiar territory with this declaration. He is already a two time Royal Rumble winner, having gone back to back in 2023 and 2024. A win in 2026 would place him alongside Steve Austin as the only competitors to ever win the Rumble three times, setting the stage for a potentially historic run.

Whether Rhodes can survive another chaotic Rumble field and reclaim his place at the top of WWE remains one of the biggest questions heading into 2026.