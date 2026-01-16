WWE SmackDown SPOILER From London Set The Stage For Royal Rumble Chaos

WWE was in London, England on Friday as SmackDown took over the OVO Arena Wembley. The show streamed live internationally on Netflix and will air later in its usual 8 p.m. Eastern slot on USA Network. With Royal Rumble season in full swing and multiple Saturday Night’s Main Event qualifiers on the card, the night featured major storyline developments, surprise appearances, and several tensions spilling into chaos.

The show opened in dramatic fashion as new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance accompanied by a full Scottish bagpipe band. The celebration did not last long. McIntyre quickly turned on the London crowd, saying they were not there for him when he was released and were not there during his battles with The Bloodline or CM Punk. He stated the only person responsible for his title win was himself. McIntyre then revealed a contract clause from last week’s match with Cody Rhodes, claiming Rhodes is barred from an automatic rematch and will have to work his way back up the rankings.

Randy Orton interrupted and made it clear he has unfinished business with the WWE Championship, reminding McIntyre that he has beaten him for the title before. The confrontation was cut short when Jacob Fatu stormed out and attacked the champion, chasing McIntyre through the crowd. Moments later, The Miz slid into the ring and dropped Orton with a Skull Crushing Finale before their qualifying match could officially begin.

Orton still managed to regroup and defeat The Miz to advance in the Saturday Night’s Main Event number one contender tournament.

Backstage and in-ring tension continued throughout the night. Alexa Bliss questioned Charlotte Flair about missing last week’s show, which opened the door for Lash Legend and Nia Jax to stir trouble between the two. Bliss and Flair later teamed up to defeat Giulia and Kiana James, with Bliss pinning James. After the match, Legend and Jax attacked Flair, while Giulia got into a heated argument with Jax that had to be broken up by James.

Cody Rhodes received a mixed reaction when he came to the ring. Rhodes announced his entry into the Royal Rumble before shifting focus to Jacob Fatu, warning him that a major receipt was coming. It was later confirmed that Rhodes will face Fatu at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Trick Williams continued to gain momentum, earning a strong reaction from the London crowd and defeating Matt Cardona with the Trick Shot. After the match, Kit Wilson attacked Cardona and labeled him toxic. Wilson later cut a short promo about being the tonic for toxic masculinity, only to be interrupted and taken out by Jacob Fatu. Fatu called out Rhodes, leading to a pull apart brawl as security flooded the ring.

Dark and ominous vignettes aired throughout the show involving The Wyatt Sicks and The MFTs, centered around Solo Sikoa stealing the Wyatt lantern. Sikoa brought the lantern to the ring for his match with Damian Priest. The Wyatt Sicks appeared during the bout, causing chaos at ringside with The MFTs. Uncle Howdy attempted to retrieve the lantern, but Sikoa stopped him and brought it into the ring, where Priest capitalized and put Sikoa down with South of Heaven for the win. Uncle Howdy tried once more to recover the lantern but was ambushed by Talla Tonga.

Carmelo Hayes issued an open challenge for the United States Championship, which was answered by TNA X-Division standout Leon Slater. Hayes retained his title, while Shinsuke Nakamura was shown watching from backstage. Tama Tonga confronted Nakamura afterward, referencing their history in NJPW and warning him to stay out of his way as he set his sights on the US title.

More chaos followed backstage as Nathan Frazer attacked Johnny Gargano while wearing an Axiom mask, setting the stage for a future showdown.

Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill watching from ringside. After the match, Grace challenged Cargill face to face. During their heated exchange, Green attempted a sneak attack on Grace but missed and struck Cargill instead. Grace briefly held up the Women’s Championship before tossing it back, ending the segment with tension still unresolved.

In the main event, Sami Zayn defeated Ilja Dragunov in another Saturday Night’s Main Event qualifying match. Dragunov was busted open midway through the bout. After the match, Trick Williams attacked Zayn and laid him out with a Trick Shot, standing tall as SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown January 16, 2026 results

SNME number one contendership qualifying match

Randy Orton defeated The Miz

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Giulia and Kiana James

SNME number one contendership qualifying match

Trick Williams defeated Matt Cardona

SNME number one contendership qualifying match

Damian Priest defeated Solo Sikoa

United States Championship open challenge

Carmelo Hayes defeated Leon Slater

Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green

SNME number one contendership qualifying match

Sami Zayn defeated Ilja Dragunov

Announced for WWE SmackDown on January 23, 2026

Women’s Tag Team number one contenders three way

Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs Giulia and Kiana James

WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks vs The MFTs

Trick Williams vs Damian Priest

Johnny Gargano vs Nathan Frazer

Announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24

Fatal four way number one contender match for a WWE Championship shot at Royal Rumble

Damian Priest vs Randy Orton vs Trick Williams vs Sami Zayn

Women’s Tag Team Championship

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez

Cody Rhodes vs Jacob Fatu